ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Multi-State Weather Alert As Heat Rises Across Several Parts Of The Country

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-state weather alert warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rising temperatures across several parts of the country between May 7 and May 12, as changing weather systems continue to influence northern, eastern and southern India.

According to the IMD, at least 13 states are expected to experience unstable weather over the coming days, with northwest India likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds, while southern and northeastern states may receive heavy rainfall and lightning.

Delhi To Remain Hot Despite Thunderstorms

The weather office said parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, while isolated areas could experience even stronger gusts.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms, while Assam and Meghalaya have also been placed under heavy rainfall alert.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the IMD has forecast brief thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Areas including North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, Shahdara and New Delhi may witness cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorm activity.

Neighbouring NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad may also see brief spells of rain and gusty winds.

However, weather experts said the relief is expected to be temporary, with temperatures likely to rise sharply afterwards. The mercury in Delhi may touch nearly 40 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh said northwestern India is currently witnessing temperatures below normal levels, but heat conditions may intensify gradually. He told ETV Bharat, "The coming seven days, we are not expecting major heatwave conditions over northwest India except parts of Rajasthan. Specifically over west Rajasthan, temperatures may touch 45°C after 3-4 days."

Rajasthan Braces For Heatwave, Uttar Pradesh Under Storm Alert

He added that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 10 onward. Naresh said, “From May 10 night, there may be light rain activity over Jammu and Kashmir. From May 11 to 13, rainfall activity will spread across northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. We may see light rain along with gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph.”

While eastern Rajasthan may continue to receive isolated light rain, western Rajasthan is expected to witness a sharp rise in temperatures.

Cities such as Jaisalmer, Phalodi and Barmer may see temperatures approaching 45°C around May 9, according to the IMD. The weather office has also warned of heatwave conditions developing over coastal Gujarat between May 9 and May 12.