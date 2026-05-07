IMD Issues Multi-State Weather Alert As Heat Rises Across Several Parts Of The Country
IMD warned of thunderstorms, heavy rain and rising temperatures across several states, with west Rajasthan likely to touch 45°C soon, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-state weather alert warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rising temperatures across several parts of the country between May 7 and May 12, as changing weather systems continue to influence northern, eastern and southern India.
According to the IMD, at least 13 states are expected to experience unstable weather over the coming days, with northwest India likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds, while southern and northeastern states may receive heavy rainfall and lightning.
Delhi To Remain Hot Despite Thunderstorms
The weather office said parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, while isolated areas could experience even stronger gusts.
Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms, while Assam and Meghalaya have also been placed under heavy rainfall alert.
In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the IMD has forecast brief thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Areas including North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, Shahdara and New Delhi may witness cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorm activity.
Neighbouring NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad may also see brief spells of rain and gusty winds.
However, weather experts said the relief is expected to be temporary, with temperatures likely to rise sharply afterwards. The mercury in Delhi may touch nearly 40 degrees Celsius by the weekend.
IMD scientist Dr Naresh said northwestern India is currently witnessing temperatures below normal levels, but heat conditions may intensify gradually. He told ETV Bharat, "The coming seven days, we are not expecting major heatwave conditions over northwest India except parts of Rajasthan. Specifically over west Rajasthan, temperatures may touch 45°C after 3-4 days."
Rajasthan Braces For Heatwave, Uttar Pradesh Under Storm Alert
He added that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 10 onward. Naresh said, “From May 10 night, there may be light rain activity over Jammu and Kashmir. From May 11 to 13, rainfall activity will spread across northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. We may see light rain along with gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph.”
While eastern Rajasthan may continue to receive isolated light rain, western Rajasthan is expected to witness a sharp rise in temperatures.
Cities such as Jaisalmer, Phalodi and Barmer may see temperatures approaching 45°C around May 9, according to the IMD. The weather office has also warned of heatwave conditions developing over coastal Gujarat between May 9 and May 12.
The IMD has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts for at least 40 districts in Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. Several districts, including Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Ballia and Ghazipur, are expected to witness rain, lightning and strong winds. Kanpur may experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph, while Lucknow could see cloudy skies and light showers.
Weather officials said the rainfall may lower temperatures by 2-4°C, offering temporary relief from the heat. However, authorities also warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and potential crop damage from sudden weather changes, particularly in the Purvanchal and Terai regions.
In Bihar, cities such as Patna and Gaya are likely to witness gusty winds and hailstorms over the coming days.
Fresh Western Disturbance May Revive Storms
Meteorologists said the recent western disturbance that brought rain to Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has weakened and moved eastward, leading to a brief spell of calmer weather in northwest India. However, satellite imagery shows cloud bands retreating from Rajasthan and Punjab, indicating a temporary pause before another weather system arrives. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet Weather, said temperatures are expected to rise by 2-4°C over the coming days before another spell of rain arrives.
He said, “The weather is clearing up and temperatures may increase by 2-4°C. Chances of light rain and thunderstorms are there between May 11 and 13, after which summer-like conditions will return.”
Climate expert Prof S N Mishra from TERI University said continuous weak-to-moderate western disturbances are currently affecting northwest and northern India. “These systems are inducing rain and pre-monsoon thunderstorms, and northwest as well as central India will continue to experience these storms and Andhis, which are quite normal for this season,” he said.
He added that monsoon dynamics remain unaffected despite the current weather fluctuations. He added, “The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi in the last week of June. Heat will gradually start building from May 15 onwards, and summer conditions are likely to dominate the rest of May and June.”
The IMD said Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and other Himalayan regions are likely to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning between May 11 and 13 due to the approaching western disturbance. Southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, are also expected to continue receiving light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.
Dr Naresh said no major weather disturbances are expected over southern India apart from continuing thunderstorm activity. The weather department has advised people to avoid direct sunlight in the afternoon, remain hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during peak heat.
Special precautions have been recommended for children, elderly citizens and people with health conditions.
The IMD also urged farmers and residents in storm-prone areas to remain alert due to the possibility of lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms over the next several days.
Weather experts said the changing conditions reflect the typical transition period before the arrival of the southwest monsoon, when western disturbances and rising heat frequently combine to trigger thunderstorms and dust storms across northern India.
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