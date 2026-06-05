IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Kerala, Karnataka And Several Other States
Environmentist Hishmi Jamil Husain said we are facing climate change and unpredictable weather patterns that lead to deforestation, floods and drought, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
New Delhi: With the impact of southwest monsoon already visible in parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over North-east India during the coming week.
According to the MeT Department, heavy rainfall is expected to continue during the next seven days in Kerala and Karnataka, until June 11. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.
Similarly, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar, the sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, in Delhi, light rain brought slight relief from warm and humid conditions. The weather office has issued an alert for thunderstorms across the city, and has predicted moderate rainfall along with gusty winds.
Places likely to see heavy rainfall
- South peninsular region
Across southern India, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
- Northwest India
Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to rise gradually fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during June 5-6. There is no significant change in maximum temperature over the rest of the country.
- North East
Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, and similar weather conditions will prevail for most of June.
IMD Advisory
For fishermen and maritime activities, the IMD has advised caution, as squally weather with strong winds is likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds may reach 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph over adjoining areas of the southwest Arabian Sea, while winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected along the coasts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, as well as over the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow weather advisories issued by local administrations and the IMD.
A message on Environment Day
Environmentist Hishmi Jamil Husain said we are facing climate change and unpredictable weather patterns that lead to deforestation, floods, and drought. "This year, the monsoon has also arrived late; although it’s a natural phenomenon, we humans are also responsible for climate change, so we need to take a pledge to plant more trees and reduce the use of plastic and save water and energy. Small actions by everyone can create a big change," he said in his message.
Read More