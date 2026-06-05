ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Kerala, Karnataka And Several Other States

Clouds hover over the Ridge Maidan following heavy rain and gusty winds that swept through Shimla on Friday, May 29, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: With the impact of southwest monsoon already visible in parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over North-east India during the coming week. According to the MeT Department, heavy rainfall is expected to continue during the next seven days in Kerala and Karnataka, until June 11. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. People walk along Kartavya Path amid light rain and pleasant weather in New Delhi on Thursday, June 04, 2026. (IANS) Similarly, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar, the sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, in Delhi, light rain brought slight relief from warm and humid conditions. The weather office has issued an alert for thunderstorms across the city, and has predicted moderate rainfall along with gusty winds. Places likely to see heavy rainfall South peninsular region