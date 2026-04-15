IMD Issues Heatwave Warnings Across Multiple States; Max Temp To Exceed 44°C In Maharashtra And Karnataka
Heatwave alerts cover central and eastern India as temperatures rise sharply, with Maharashtra and Karnataka expected to see highs above 44°C, increasing health risks.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Several states are witnessing sharp increases in maximum temperatures, with Akola in Maharashtra and Kalaburagi in Karnataka recording peak highs of 44 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued official heatwave warnings for isolated pockets in central and eastern India starting mid-April 2026. Its forecast says that Delhi-NCR is expected to cross the 40 degree Celsius mark for the first time this season, while parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may touch 42 to 43 degrees.
Some areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, and North Interior Karnataka are witnessing temperatures above normal, with some areas recording departures exceeding 5.1 degrees Celsius from average values.
Maximum temperatures are in the range of 38-44°C at many places over the country except parts of Northwest and Northeast India, where these are less than 38°C.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 14, 2026
The highest Maximum temperature of 44°C was reported jointly at Akola (Maharashtra) and Kalaburagi (Karnataka). pic.twitter.com/wIwOehDsxC
This weather pattern will likely lead to sustained heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha between April 15 and 19, posing a significant risk.
The weather department also predicted a gradual increase of 3-4 degrees in maximum temperatures over Northwest India from April 15 to 18 and a 2-3 degree rise over Central India through April 20.
Hot and humid conditions are forecasted to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, coastal Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema from mid to late April, increasing discomfort and heat-related health risks, the IMD said in its heat wave warning.
Record temperatures at select locations
Akola (Maharashtra) and Kalaburagi (Karnataka) have already recorded maximum temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius, with Wardha (Vidarbha) hitting 43.5 degrees, indicating localised extreme heat events.
Minimum temperatures today are markedly above normal by 5.1 degrees or more in isolated areas of West Rajasthan and Gujarat, contributing to warm nights that may hinder nighttime relief and elevate heat stress.
Maximum temperatures (>= 41.5°C) recorded at different locations over the country as of today, 14th April 2026— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 14, 2026
The highest Maximum temperature of temperature of 44°C was reported jointly at Akola (Maharashtra) and Kalaburagi (Karnataka). pic.twitter.com/yjfQFMfPKx
Heatwave conditions are very likely in parts of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, from April 15–18; in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from April 15–17; and in isolated areas of Madhya Pradesh from April 16–18.
The interior and some coastal parts of Odisha are under alerts from April 15–18, while Chhattisgarh is expected to see heatwave conditions from April 16–19. Places like Nagpur, Bhopal, Amravati, and Bhubaneswar could see the temperatures hovering between 42 °C and 45 °C till April 16, with some areas getting even hotter.
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