ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Heatwave Warnings Across Multiple States; Max Temp To Exceed 44°C In Maharashtra And Karnataka

Hyderabad: Several states are witnessing sharp increases in maximum temperatures, with Akola in Maharashtra and Kalaburagi in Karnataka recording peak highs of 44 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued official heatwave warnings for isolated pockets in central and eastern India starting mid-April 2026. Its forecast says that Delhi-NCR is expected to cross the 40 degree Celsius mark for the first time this season, while parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may touch 42 to 43 degrees.

Some areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, and North Interior Karnataka are witnessing temperatures above normal, with some areas recording departures exceeding 5.1 degrees Celsius from average values.

This weather pattern will likely lead to sustained heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha between April 15 and 19, posing a significant risk.

The weather department also predicted a gradual increase of 3-4 degrees in maximum temperatures over Northwest India from April 15 to 18 and a 2-3 degree rise over Central India through April 20.