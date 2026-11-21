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IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert For Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab; Rain And Thunderstorms To Affect Several States

A thick layer of fog blankets the city, partially obscuring residential areas during an early morning in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on November 21 and 22. East and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience dense fog on November 22 and 23.

Several parts of the country are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days, according to the weather department.

In southern India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 24 and 25. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over these areas between November 23 and 27.

Commuters move amid rainfall triggered by Cyclone 'Akvan' in Nadia district, West Bengal, on Saturday. (PTI)

Kerala and Mahe may receive rainfall on November 24 and 25, with isolated heavy rainfall likely during the same period. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to witness rainfall between November 21 and 27.

Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka may receive isolated rainfall between November 24 and 27, while South Interior Karnataka is likely to experience rainfall on November 23 and between November 25 and 27. Lakshadweep may also receive rainfall from November 24 to 27.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 27. Similar conditions are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema between November 22 and 24.

Kerala and Mahe may experience gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, on November 24. Strong surface winds are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema between November 21 and 24.

Rain Forecast In Central And Eastern India

In central India, Chhattisgarh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 21. Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also expected in the state.

East Madhya Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 21 and 22, along with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph on November 21.

In eastern India, Odisha is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 21 and 23. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness rainfall during the same period, while Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are likely to receive rainfall on November 22 and 23. Bihar may experience rainfall on November 21 and 22.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on November 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal, while isolated thunderstorms are expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on November 21.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 21 and 27.

Tourists enjoy the scenic view of the snow-capped peaks at Rohtang Pass, Manali, in Kullu on Friday. (ANI)

Northeast India To Receive Rainfall

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 21 and 24. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience similar conditions between November 22 and 24.