IMD Issues 'Cyclone Alert' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'cyclone alert' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from October 21, officials said on Monday.

Local port warnings have been issued in the wake of the weather system, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall till October 23, they said.

"Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 21, 22 and 23," an official said.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 and 25, he said.