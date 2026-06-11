IMD Issues Rain Alert Across India; Delhi Likely To Get Monsoon By The End Of The Month
The IMD said the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi and much of northern India between June 25 and 30.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR and has issued an orange alert for Thursday. Weather conditions in the National Capital Region are expected to remain unsettled on June 11 and 12.
The expert said that Delhi is currently experiencing a rise in temperatures as the pre-monsoon heat builds across North India. According to the latest weather outlook, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi and much of northern India between June 25 and 30, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Until then, residents should prepare for hot conditions, occasional dust storms, and isolated thunderstorms typical of the seasonal transition.
Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. There is also a possibility of hailstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in these regions over the next few days.
IMD predictions
South India
The IMD on Thursday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, and it is expected to continue over the next week. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour are expected in these areas.
Alert for Northeast and Eastern India
In the northeastern and eastern region, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Similar weather conditions are expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, and the Himalayan region over the next 3-4 days.
Central and Western India
In Central India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on June 11 and is expected to continue until June 16. In western India, heavy rainfall is likely over Goa and Gujarat on June 11.
The IMD predicts that the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the Northwest until June 13. Thereafter, it is expected to gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius. No significant change in maximum temperature is likely over the rest of the country until June 15.
Alert for fishermen
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, as heavy rainfall and squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over these regions.
An environmentalist, Rajesh Paul, said India is currently witnessing a classic transition-phase weather pattern in which western disturbances, monsoon moisture, and extreme surface heating are interacting simultaneously. Such atmospheric instability can produce multiple hazards at once: heavy rain, lightning, hail, and damaging winds-making timely forecasts and public preparedness crucial.
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