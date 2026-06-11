ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Rain Alert Across India; Delhi Likely To Get Monsoon By The End Of The Month

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR and has issued an orange alert for Thursday. Weather conditions in the National Capital Region are expected to remain unsettled on June 11 and 12.

The expert said that Delhi is currently experiencing a rise in temperatures as the pre-monsoon heat builds across North India. According to the latest weather outlook, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi and much of northern India between June 25 and 30, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Until then, residents should prepare for hot conditions, occasional dust storms, and isolated thunderstorms typical of the seasonal transition.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. There is also a possibility of hailstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in these regions over the next few days.

IMD predictions

South India

The IMD on Thursday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, and it is expected to continue over the next week. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour are expected in these areas.

Alert for Northeast and Eastern India

In the northeastern and eastern region, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Similar weather conditions are expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, and the Himalayan region over the next 3-4 days.