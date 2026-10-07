IMD Weather Update: Monsoon Exit Delayed By Western Disturbances, Rain Likely Till October 12
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal, East UP, Bihar and Jharkhand on October 7; West Bengal, Sikkim on 7-8, and Uttarakhand on October 8-9.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the southwest monsoon has begun its withdrawal earlier than expected, fresh weather systems are likely to delay its complete exit from the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind warnings for several states on Wednesday, with the spell expected to continue for the next several days.
Pan-India Situation
A series of Western Disturbances is affecting the upper latitudes and has triggered cyclonic circulations over Pakistan, the Bay of Bengal, and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. These systems are drawing moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. A trough running from Haryana to Gangetic West Bengal is also helping lift air and form clouds over the Ganga plains.
In North India, rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. This wet spell may continue until around October 12. Many districts of Uttar Pradesh, along with parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal, will receive rain due to the cyclonic circulation. Bihar is likely to see scattered and localised showers.
Odisha also is likely to witness rainfall over the next few days. In the south, the monsoon remains active, and heavy rain is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Northeast India will continue to receive good rainfall. In contrast, Gujarat, most of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to stay largely dry and warm, with only parts of southern Maharashtra expected to see some rain.
What IMD Forecast Says:
As per IMD, conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and some parts of Telangana and North interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on October 7; Uttarakhand on 8-9; over West Bengal and Sikkim on October 7-8; over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 8-10.
Daily Weather Briefing (07-10-2026) (i) Conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh and some parts of Telangana & North interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days. (ii) Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on 7th October; Uttarakhand on 8th & 9th; over West Bengal & Sikkim on 7th & 8th October; over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October. https://t.co/htgCWKgZxp— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 7, 2026
Uttar Pradesh
The weather changed sharply in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Many districts in the Terai and Purvanchal regions witnessed thunder, lightning, strong winds and moderate to heavy rain, bringing down the daytime temperatures.
Ambedkarnagar recorded the highest rainfall at 85 mm, followed by Jaunpur (84 mm), Lakhimpur Kheri (62 mm), Bahraich (59 mm) and Gonda (40 mm). Strong winds also swept through several districts. Varanasi recorded gusts of up to 80 km/hour, while Mirzapur saw 52 km/hour and Gorakhpur 42 km/hour.
For Wednesday, the Meteorological Department has issued a thunder and lightning alert for as many as 64 districts of the state.
The IMD warned of thunderstorm and lightning with moderate to intense rain over parts of Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas of Lucknow. Winds may blow at 30-40 km/hour, gusting up to 50 km/hour. A light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely over Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.
Delhi, Haryana and Bihar
Delhi-NCR is expected to stay partly cloudy today, with temperatures hovering between 22 degrees and 34 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for the capital, as forecast suggests rain may begin around October 7 and could become more noticeable by October 9.
Haryana is likely to see thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds at isolated places today. The warning points to patchy but sharp spells, and does not indicate rain across the entire state.
Bihar is also likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning today. The weather department has warned of unsettled conditions in several areas. Rainfall activity over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha is expected to intensify through October 8.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan's weather is set to change again. Parts of northern Rajasthan may see dust storms and light rain in the coming days. Under the influence of a Western Disturbance on October 11 and 12, clouds may gather over the north-western districts, with light rain or drizzle at some places.
Temperatures may fall by 2-3 degrees after this change. From October 12, nights are likely to become cooler, with the effect more visible in Shekhawati and the Bikaner division. Until then, southern and western Rajasthan is expected to stay dry. These areas include Bikaner, Churu, Barmer, Jodhpur, Sirohi, Pali, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Chittorgarh.
Outlook for the Coming Days
Rainfall is expected to increase over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh through October 8. The northern hill states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are also likely to receive more rain. By October 9, the rain is expected to spread to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan. Overall, the coming week is expected to remain unsettled across north, east, south and northeast India.
Why Some Regions Remain Dry
As per weather experts, the current weather systems are concentrating moisture and cloud formation over the northern, eastern and southern parts of the country. The atmospheric pattern over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan does not support rainfall, so these areas are likely to remain hot and dry, with the weather department expecting little relief in the coming days, they added.
Advisory
Residents of the affected states should stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and keep away from electric poles, wires and open fields. Farmers have been advised to protect harvested crops from sudden rain and to delay spraying or harvesting where showers are forecast. Commuters should plan for possible waterlogging, slow traffic and delays in train and road travel, the IMD advisory stated.
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