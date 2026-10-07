ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Weather Update: Monsoon Exit Delayed By Western Disturbances, Rain Likely Till October 12

New Delhi: Even as the southwest monsoon has begun its withdrawal earlier than expected, fresh weather systems are likely to delay its complete exit from the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind warnings for several states on Wednesday, with the spell expected to continue for the next several days.

Pan-India Situation

A series of Western Disturbances is affecting the upper latitudes and has triggered cyclonic circulations over Pakistan, the Bay of Bengal, and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. These systems are drawing moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. A trough running from Haryana to Gangetic West Bengal is also helping lift air and form clouds over the Ganga plains.

In North India, rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. This wet spell may continue until around October 12. Many districts of Uttar Pradesh, along with parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal, will receive rain due to the cyclonic circulation. Bihar is likely to see scattered and localised showers.

A view of the submerged Andheri Subway following heavy rainfall in Mumbai (ANI)

Odisha also is likely to witness rainfall over the next few days. In the south, the monsoon remains active, and heavy rain is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Northeast India will continue to receive good rainfall. In contrast, Gujarat, most of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to stay largely dry and warm, with only parts of southern Maharashtra expected to see some rain.

What IMD Forecast Says:

As per IMD, conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and some parts of Telangana and North interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on October 7; Uttarakhand on 8-9; over West Bengal and Sikkim on October 7-8; over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 8-10.

Uttar Pradesh

The weather changed sharply in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Many districts in the Terai and Purvanchal regions witnessed thunder, lightning, strong winds and moderate to heavy rain, bringing down the daytime temperatures.

Ambedkarnagar recorded the highest rainfall at 85 mm, followed by Jaunpur (84 mm), Lakhimpur Kheri (62 mm), Bahraich (59 mm) and Gonda (40 mm). Strong winds also swept through several districts. Varanasi recorded gusts of up to 80 km/hour, while Mirzapur saw 52 km/hour and Gorakhpur 42 km/hour.

For Wednesday, the Meteorological Department has issued a thunder and lightning alert for as many as 64 districts of the state.