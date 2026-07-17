IMD Forecasts Uneven Rainfall Across India Till July 22
Several regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy showers over the next six days.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over several parts of the country over the next six days.
While several regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy showers, the overall outlook remains mixed as atmospheric conditions continue to affect the monsoon's consistency.
Meteorologists say the monsoon is currently being influenced by multiple weather systems. A low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal has weakened but continues to support rainfall over eastern and central India. At the same time, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, upper-air cyclonic circulations over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and southwest Rajasthan, and the monsoon trough extending across northern India are expected to shape rainfall distribution over the coming days.
Experts also caution that broader climate signals remain a concern. A strengthening El Niño, an inactive Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO), and fewer Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems could restrict widespread rainfall. The concern is less about seasonal rainfall and more about its uneven distribution, with prediction of long dry spells interrupted by short periods of intense rainfall.
Northwest India: Rain to Intensify After July 19
Northwest India is expected to witness an increase in rainfall activity during the forecast period. IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir on July 17, with rainfall becoming fairly widespread to widespread over these regions between July 18 and 22. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall from July 20 to 22, while Uttarakhand may witness widespread showers between July 17 and 22, according to the IMD.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on different days during July 18–22. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also expected across several parts of the region.
Central India: Heavy Rain Likely Over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha
Rainfall activity is expected to remain active across central India through the week. West Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between July 21 and 22, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are also expected to receive widespread showers. IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh from July 17 to 21 and over Vidarbha during July 17–18. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely over East and West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during this period.
East India: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal to Receive Monsoon Showers
The eastern region is expected to remain one of the most active monsoon zones. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between July 17 and 22. Odisha is expected to receive widespread rainfall mainly during July 17–18, while Bihar may experience scattered rainfall initially before rainfall activity intensifies later in the forecast period. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on several days, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph are expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Northeast India: Persistent Rainfall to Continue
The monsoon is expected to remain active across the Northeast, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through July 22. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during July 17–19 and over Assam and Meghalaya between July 17–19. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected across most northeastern states.
West India: Konkan and Goa to Stay Wet
Konkan and Goa are likely to continue receiving fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout July 17–22. Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall during the period. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph are likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, while rainfall intensity is expected to remain comparatively lower than over central and eastern India.
South Peninsular India: Rain to Continue Across Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala
Southern India is expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the coming week. Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to receive widespread rainfall on several days, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Interior Karnataka will witness scattered showers. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka. Strong surface winds are also expected along the Karnataka coast.
Fishermen Advised Not to Venture into the Sea
IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into large parts of the Arabian Sea between July 17 and 21 due to squally weather. Similar warnings have been issued for the Bay of Bengal, particularly along the Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, where strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected.
Weather Systems Driving the Forecast
According to IMD's meteorological analysis, the low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand weakened into a low-pressure system on July 17 but continues to influence rainfall across eastern India. The monsoon trough remains active from Jammu through northern India to the Bay of Bengal, while a western disturbance persists over the Jammu region. Additional upper-air cyclonic circulations over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and southwest Rajasthan are expected to enhance rainfall over north and central India. A fresh western disturbance is also likely to affect northwest India from July 19.
Climate Signals Raise Concern Despite Active Forecast
Although the coming week is expected to bring widespread rainfall to many regions, meteorologists say the larger monsoon picture remains uncertain. A strengthening El Niño, inactive Madden–Julian Oscillation and fewer Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems continue to limit sustained monsoon activity.
Climate change is further increasing rainfall variability, replacing prolonged steady monsoon spells with short-duration, high-intensity downpours. Experts believe that such uneven rainfall reduces groundwater recharge, raises flood risks and poses challenges for agriculture, especially during the crucial sowing season.
Experts say that the next few weeks will determine whether the southwest monsoon regains strength or slips into a broader rainfall deficit. Continuous monitoring of ocean temperatures, atmospheric circulation and evolving monsoon systems will remain critical for farmers, policymakers, disaster management agencies and businesses across the country, the meteorologists say.
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