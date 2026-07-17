ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Uneven Rainfall Across India Till July 22

A vehicle makes its way through a rain-slicked road at Kartavya Path amid rainfall, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( (ANI) )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over several parts of the country over the next six days.

While several regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy showers, the overall outlook remains mixed as atmospheric conditions continue to affect the monsoon's consistency.

Meteorologists say the monsoon is currently being influenced by multiple weather systems. A low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal has weakened but continues to support rainfall over eastern and central India. At the same time, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, upper-air cyclonic circulations over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and southwest Rajasthan, and the monsoon trough extending across northern India are expected to shape rainfall distribution over the coming days.

Experts also caution that broader climate signals remain a concern. A strengthening El Niño, an inactive Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO), and fewer Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems could restrict widespread rainfall. The concern is less about seasonal rainfall and more about its uneven distribution, with prediction of long dry spells interrupted by short periods of intense rainfall.

Northwest India: Rain to Intensify After July 19

Northwest India is expected to witness an increase in rainfall activity during the forecast period. IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir on July 17, with rainfall becoming fairly widespread to widespread over these regions between July 18 and 22. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall from July 20 to 22, while Uttarakhand may witness widespread showers between July 17 and 22, according to the IMD.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on different days during July 18–22. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also expected across several parts of the region.

Central India: Heavy Rain Likely Over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha

Rainfall activity is expected to remain active across central India through the week. West Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between July 21 and 22, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are also expected to receive widespread showers. IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh from July 17 to 21 and over Vidarbha during July 17–18. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely over East and West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during this period.

East India: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal to Receive Monsoon Showers

The eastern region is expected to remain one of the most active monsoon zones. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between July 17 and 22. Odisha is expected to receive widespread rainfall mainly during July 17–18, while Bihar may experience scattered rainfall initially before rainfall activity intensifies later in the forecast period. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on several days, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph are expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Northeast India: Persistent Rainfall to Continue