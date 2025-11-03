IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Temperature Dip Across India; Delhi Braces For Smog
IMD forecasts widespread thunderstorms, fog, and a gradual temperature dip across India as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the Himalayas.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
New Delhi: On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released an all-India weather advisory indicating that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will be quite prevalent in various parts of the country in the next few days. Additionally, there is expected to be a slow fall in minimum temperatures as a new Western Disturbance is about to reach the western Himalayan region as of November 4, 2025.
The IMD's latest bulletin indicated that the low-pressure area over the northeast Arabian Sea has weakened, but the cyclonic circulation still exists. At the same time, the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the coastline of Myanmar is still active and will continue moving north-northwest, parallel to the coastlines of Myanmar and Bangladesh, over the next 24 hours.
Delhi: Happening Clear Sky, Rising Smog and Shallow Fog
Delhi is expected to have a predominantly clear sky, but smog or shallow fog is likely, especially in the mornings. The National Capital Region is expected to experience temperatures between 30-32°C in the daytime and between 16-18°C in the nighttime, which means a generally cool but gradually falling temperature.
As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi had an AQI of 309 ("very poor" category) at 10 am on Monday, 2025. IMD officials think visibility will decrease again over the next few days with the increasing fog, the stagnant wind conditions, and decreasing night temperatures.
Uttar Pradesh: Fog Alert, Temperature Drop
The IMD has issued a fog alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of hazy mornings as winter begins to set in. Both western and eastern parts of the state are expected to remain dry on November 3, with shallow to moderate fog in isolated areas.
No rainfall or severe winds are anticipated this week, but a gradual temperature decline is forecast between November 4 and 8. By next weekend, residents could experience distinctly colder mornings and evenings.
Thunderstorms Across Multiple Regions
The IMD has also predicted active thunderstorm conditions in several parts of the country:
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands will witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) till November 5.
- Western Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning on November 3 and 4.
- Marathwada may see similar activity on November 3, while Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are forecast to have thunderstorms on November 5.
- In northwest India, weather activity will peak around November 4.
- Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are expected to see thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 40–50 kmph.
- Uttarakhand is also likely to experience thunderstorms on the same day, while Himachal Pradesh could see similar activity on November 4 and 5.
Southern States: Rain and Cloudy Skies
Southern India will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall through the week. Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to have light to moderate rain or thunderstorms from November 4 to 6.
The system will move slightly northward, bringing rainfall to coastal and north interior Karnataka from November 5 to 7.
Temperature Forecast
The IMD expects minimum temperatures to begin dropping across most regions by midweek:
Northwest India: No major change in the next 72 hours, followed by a 3–4°C fall thereafter.
Central India: Stable for 48 hours, then a 3–5°C decline over the next few days.
West India: A smaller dip of 2–3°C is expected later this week.
City-Wise Weather Highlights (November 3)
- Hyderabad: Partly cloudy sky with haze; temperatures between 22°C and 32°C; no weather warnings.
- Amaravati: Cloudy with light rain; temperatures between 26°C and 34°C.
- Bengaluru: Partly cloudy sky; temperatures ranging from 19°C to 29°C; humidity up to 90%.
- Thiruvananthapuram: Partly cloudy with isolated rain or thundershowers; 24°C to 34°C.
- Chennai: Partly cloudy with light rain; 27°C to 35°C; no weather warnings.
