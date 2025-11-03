ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Temperature Dip Across India; Delhi Braces For Smog

New Delhi: On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released an all-India weather advisory indicating that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will be quite prevalent in various parts of the country in the next few days. Additionally, there is expected to be a slow fall in minimum temperatures as a new Western Disturbance is about to reach the western Himalayan region as of November 4, 2025.

The IMD's latest bulletin indicated that the low-pressure area over the northeast Arabian Sea has weakened, but the cyclonic circulation still exists. At the same time, the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the coastline of Myanmar is still active and will continue moving north-northwest, parallel to the coastlines of Myanmar and Bangladesh, over the next 24 hours.

Delhi: Happening Clear Sky, Rising Smog and Shallow Fog

Delhi is expected to have a predominantly clear sky, but smog or shallow fog is likely, especially in the mornings. The National Capital Region is expected to experience temperatures between 30-32°C in the daytime and between 16-18°C in the nighttime, which means a generally cool but gradually falling temperature.

As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi had an AQI of 309 ("very poor" category) at 10 am on Monday, 2025. IMD officials think visibility will decrease again over the next few days with the increasing fog, the stagnant wind conditions, and decreasing night temperatures.

Uttar Pradesh: Fog Alert, Temperature Drop

The IMD has issued a fog alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of hazy mornings as winter begins to set in. Both western and eastern parts of the state are expected to remain dry on November 3, with shallow to moderate fog in isolated areas.