IMD Forecasts Temperature Dip In Regions Across North India
North India is expected to witness a dip in temperatures due to a western disturbance.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Lucknow: A fresh western disturbance has changed the weather pattern across the northern states, bringing intermittent rain. The sudden weather shift has led to a drop in temperatures and a return to mild cold conditions in many parts of the region.
Light rain was witnessed at different parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of a brief spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places.
A yellow alert has been issued for the city, which is an early warning signal that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities. Safdarjung, the city's principal observatory, logged a minimum of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches above the season's average, the IMD added. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and hailstorms in 13 districts, while 13 other districts remain under a yellow alert for adverse weather in Rajasthan. Intermittent rain was recorded in Jaipur, Alwar, Tonk, Kota, and Udaipur, with strong winds and lightning reported in the capital. Hailstorms occurred in areas around Jaipur, while Nagaur also reported hail along with rainfall.
In Jaipur, rainfall began around 4 AM on Wednesday, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, causing a noticeable fall in temperature. Kota and Tonk witnessed 20 to 25 minutes of heavy rain, leading to cooler conditions in the morning. Light rain was also reported in Sriganganagar, Pali, Hanumangarh, and Churu over the past 24 hours.
The weather system has caused a significant dip in temperatures. Sriganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, dropping by 5.7 degrees, while minimum temperatures in several districts declined by 2 to 3 degrees.
Meteorological officials said the northeastern parts of Rajasthan would experience the strongest impact of the system on Wednesday. The sudden rain has raised concerns among farmers, especially regarding mustard crops in Tonk and the surrounding areas. Farmers reported potential crop damage after heavy rainfall in villages like Gulabpura in Duni tehsil.
According to weather experts, the current system will remain active for two days, with temperatures likely to drop slightly on February 19 before rising again from February 20 as skies clear.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Meteorologist Atul Singh stated that the western disturbance, which is active in central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab, is likely to cause light rain and thunderstorms in 20 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius due to the western disturbance. After the disturbance's effects end, the minimum temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius again.
Rain is expected in Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Kasganj, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba, and Lalitpur. (With Agency Inputs)
