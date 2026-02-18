ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Temperature Dip In Regions Across North India

Lucknow: A fresh western disturbance has changed the weather pattern across the northern states, bringing intermittent rain. The sudden weather shift has led to a drop in temperatures and a return to mild cold conditions in many parts of the region.

Light rain was witnessed at different parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of a brief spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city, which is an early warning signal that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities. Safdarjung, the city's principal observatory, logged a minimum of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches above the season's average, the IMD added. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and hailstorms in 13 districts, while 13 other districts remain under a yellow alert for adverse weather in Rajasthan. Intermittent rain was recorded in Jaipur, Alwar, Tonk, Kota, and Udaipur, with strong winds and lightning reported in the capital. Hailstorms occurred in areas around Jaipur, while Nagaur also reported hail along with rainfall.

In Jaipur, rainfall began around 4 AM on Wednesday, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, causing a noticeable fall in temperature. Kota and Tonk witnessed 20 to 25 minutes of heavy rain, leading to cooler conditions in the morning. Light rain was also reported in Sriganganagar, Pali, Hanumangarh, and Churu over the past 24 hours.