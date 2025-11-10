ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Sharp Drop In Temperatures; Intense Winter Chill Ahead For North And Central India

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is preparing for a drastic change towards winter as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major fall in temperatures across the northern and central states over the next few days. With precipitation in the form of snowfall expected in the Himalayan regions, and cold winds pouring down into the plains, many states could experience their coldest temperatures of the season.

The IMD has reported a new Western Disturbance that will generate snow/rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand which will create a significant decrease in minimum temperatures in neighbouring states. The weather department has warned that the northern plains and states in central India, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, will undergo a noticeable decrease in night minimum temperatures, with many districts experiencing night's low in single digits already.

A fisherman casts his net on foggy waters in Srinagar (IANS)

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Among the Coldest

Rajasthan is also experiencing early cold this year as winter has already set in over 12 districts of the state having temperatures below 10 degrees. Sikar hill district recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees during this year (currently being monitored), which marked the coldest so far along with Alwar, Jhunjhunu, and Udaipur recording their lowest temperature of the season as well.

In Madhya Pradesh, temperatures have dropped sharply in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore, and Shajapur, with Rajgarh recording a minimum of 7°C. The IMD has cautioned that cold wave conditions may intensify further as chilly northwesterly winds strengthen following the western disturbance.

Students and commuters cross the Narmada river on a boat amid hazy morning, in Jabalpur, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI)

Cold Spreads to Other States

The cold wave is gradually extending to Bihar, Punjab, and parts of Chhattisgarh, where minimum temperatures have fallen below seasonal averages. In Patna, temperatures dropped to 17.8°C, while Pendra in Chhattisgarh registered 9°C. This caused a cold wave warning for the Surguja district in Chhattisgarh.

Visitors walk through the Nishat Mughal Garden, carpeted with fallen Chinar leaves during the autumn season, in Srinagar (IANS)

Meanwhile, Punjab has experienced a slight 2°C drop in minimum temperatures at night, with the IMD advising farmers and travelers out early in the morning to take precautions for dense fog and frost on the ground.

