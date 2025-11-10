IMD Forecasts Sharp Drop In Temperatures; Intense Winter Chill Ahead For North And Central India
The meteorological department has warned of a sharp temperature drop and snowfall as intense winter sets in across northern and central India.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is preparing for a drastic change towards winter as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major fall in temperatures across the northern and central states over the next few days. With precipitation in the form of snowfall expected in the Himalayan regions, and cold winds pouring down into the plains, many states could experience their coldest temperatures of the season.
The IMD has reported a new Western Disturbance that will generate snow/rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand which will create a significant decrease in minimum temperatures in neighbouring states. The weather department has warned that the northern plains and states in central India, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, will undergo a noticeable decrease in night minimum temperatures, with many districts experiencing night's low in single digits already.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Among the Coldest
Rajasthan is also experiencing early cold this year as winter has already set in over 12 districts of the state having temperatures below 10 degrees. Sikar hill district recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees during this year (currently being monitored), which marked the coldest so far along with Alwar, Jhunjhunu, and Udaipur recording their lowest temperature of the season as well.
In Madhya Pradesh, temperatures have dropped sharply in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore, and Shajapur, with Rajgarh recording a minimum of 7°C. The IMD has cautioned that cold wave conditions may intensify further as chilly northwesterly winds strengthen following the western disturbance.
Cold Spreads to Other States
The cold wave is gradually extending to Bihar, Punjab, and parts of Chhattisgarh, where minimum temperatures have fallen below seasonal averages. In Patna, temperatures dropped to 17.8°C, while Pendra in Chhattisgarh registered 9°C. This caused a cold wave warning for the Surguja district in Chhattisgarh.
Meanwhile, Punjab has experienced a slight 2°C drop in minimum temperatures at night, with the IMD advising farmers and travelers out early in the morning to take precautions for dense fog and frost on the ground.
Forecast for Southern India
As Northern India is preparing for plunging temperatures, Southern India continues to experience varying conditions.
Hyderabad
Partly cloudy with haze; temperatures between 16°C and 31°C.
Amaravati
Partly cloudy skies; lows of 22°C and highs of 32°C.
Bengaluru
Pleasant conditions with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 28°C.
Thiruvananthapuram
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely; 24°C to 32°C expected.
Chennai
Partly cloudy with isolated rain or thundershowers; 25°C to 32°C range.
The IMD has not issued any severe weather warnings for these southern cities, except for Thiruvananthapuram, which could witness intense spells of rain and lightning.
IMD Advisory and Public Precautions
The weather department has urged the public to take preparations for a rapid drop in night temperatures. People have been asked to dress warm, reduce the time spent exposed to cold air in the early mornings and nights, and to drive carefully in areas that may experience fog. Farmers have been instructed to prepare to protect crops and livestock from frost and also keep close watch over updates from the local office of the weather department.
La Nina Likely to Enhance Cold
Meteorologists are attributing some of the chills in the upcoming forecast to La Niña, the cooler phase of the El Nino, Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This oceanic event, which is a repetitive cycle every few years, often increases winter intensity in northern India. It cools sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, changing wind patterns while also increasing probabilities of cooler than normal winters or a wetter period throughout South Asia.
