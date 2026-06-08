ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Monsoon Arrival Across India; Fishermen Advised To Stay Ashore

A man carrying an umbrella enjoys the pleasant weather during light rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (IANS)

“Even if the monsoon reaches Delhi close to its normal date, El Niño can still lead to weaker rainfall, longer breaks in rain, and more heat stress during July and August," he said.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said that El Niño does not directly determine the arrival date of Delhi's monsoon adding its greater influence is on the strength, distribution, and persistence of rainfall during the season.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the southwest monsoon to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June. Weather experts have indicated that the monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the wider National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30. The forecast comes after thunderstorms and rainfall were reported in Delhi on Thursday.

IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana until June 11.

In the Northern and Northwestern parts, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, and it is expected to gradually rise with heavy rainfall during the next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, while some regions may witness a fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius by June 10.

Heatwave

Heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated pockets over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 8. Odisha is likely to experience humid weather along with warm night conditions today. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa until June 11.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea over the south Bay of Bengal. Places specially highlighted are Srilanka coasts and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea until June 12. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-45 km gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over these areas during the period.

People cover themselves and cross a road during rainfall as monsoon arrives, in Kochi, Kerala (PTI)

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said, The IMD's warning to fishermen is a reminder that the southwest monsoon is no longer just a rain-bearing system but a powerful ocean-atmosphere event. Strong monsoon winds over the Bay of Bengal are generating rough sea conditions, high waves, and squally weather, making fishing operations extremely risky. Even in the absence of a named cyclone, these monsoon-driven disturbances can pose serious threats to small fishing vessels and coastal communities.