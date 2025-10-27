ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Light Drizzle In Delhi-NCR, Capital's AQI Still In 'Very Poor' Category

As per IMD, Sunday was coldest of the season so far in Delhi with minimum temperature dropping to 15.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal.

IMD Forecasts Light Drizzle In Delhi-NCR, Capital's AQI Still In 'Very Poor' Category
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 9:18 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a change in weather and air quality on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall this evening and night, owing to a western disturbance.

The region experienced light fog on Monday morning. At 7 AM, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268, which falls in the 'very poor' category. To tackle air pollution, authorities are carrying out water sprinkling across the city, with GRAP-2 rules still in effect.

As per IMD, Sunday was the coldest day of the season so far in Delhi with the minimum temperature dropping to 15.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal, while the maximum was 33.1 deg C, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. For today, the meteorological department has predicted a maximum temperature of 30 degrees and a minimum around 18 deg C.

For October 27-28, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) will witness cloudy skies, with possibility of light drizzle in the evening of October 27 and morning of October 28, due to the western disturbance. Similar foggy weather conditions will prevail on Tuesday morning as well, IMD stated.

Air Quality Index (as of 7 AM on Monday)

Delhi: 268

Faridabad: 269

Ghaziabad: 272

Gurugram: 287

Greater Noida: 258

Noida: 255

In parts of the capital, the AQI was above 300 and even in the 400s, while other areas recorded AQI levels between 250 and 300. Officials are continuously monitoring conditions under GRAP-2 and focusing on mitigation measures such as water sprinkling and artificial rains.

