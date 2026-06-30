ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Below-normal Rainfall For July As El Niño Weighs On Monsoon

New Delhi: India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasting precipitation at 94% of the Long Period Average (LPA), raising concerns over the progress of the southwest monsoon after an unusually dry June.

According to the IMD's monthly outlook, the country is expected to receive less than the normal July rainfall, with the LPA for the month, based on the 1971-2020 period, standing at 280.4 mm. The LPA is the average rainfall recorded over a region during a specific period over several decades.

IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country during July.

"During July, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region, where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely," he said.

The forecast follows one of the driest starts to the monsoon in recent history. India recorded rainfall 39% below normal in June, making June 2026 the fifth-driest June since 1901. The weak monsoon has already affected agricultural activity, with government data showing kharif sowing is nearly 23% lower than the corresponding period last year due to inadequate soil moisture.

According to the IMD, while rainfall is expected to remain below normal across large parts of central, western and northern India, some regions could fare better. Parts of northwest India, east-central India, the eastern peninsular region and northeast India are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, providing some relief.