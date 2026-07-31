IMD Forecasts Below Normal August Rainfall Issues Heavy Rain Flood Alerts For Kerala, Northeast
IMD forecasts below-normal August rainfall at 94% of normal; issues heavy rain, flood and landslide alerts for Kerala and Northeast, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast below-normal rainfall in August, estimating the month's precipitation at 94% of the Long Period Average (LPA), while simultaneously warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides across Kerala and several northeastern states over the coming days.
IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said August rainfall is likely to remain below the seasonal average despite India recording near-normal rainfall in July. The outlook raises concerns over the progress of the kharif crop season and its potential impact on agricultural output and the broader economy.
While the monthly rainfall is expected to be below normal at the national level, the weather office said parts of southern and northeastern India are likely to continue receiving intense rainfall in the short term.
Kerala on orange alert
The IMD has issued an orange alert for 11 districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, warning of very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places.
For August 1, orange alerts remain in force for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, while yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts through August 2.
Following the warnings, educational institutions in multiple districts remained closed on Friday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority advised residents in landslide- and flood-prone areas to shift to safer locations if instructed by local authorities and urged people living near rivers, downstream of dams and in vulnerable houses to remain alert.
Flash flood warning for Arunachal Pradesh
The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across Arunachal Pradesh and issued a flash flood alert for nine districts, including Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Tirap and Changlang.
Papum Pare district is likely to receive 12-20 cm of rainfall in 24 hours through Saturday, while Lower Subansiri is expected to receive 6-11 cm. The weather office warned that heavy rain could trigger surface runoff, inundation in low-lying areas and flash floods.
The ongoing monsoon has already claimed seven lives in the state and affected over 1.53 lakh people, impacting 668 villages across 27 districts.
Heavy rain likely across Assam, Northeast
The IMD has forecast another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam and other northeastern states over the next three to four days.
An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district in Assam, while similar warnings are in place for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts in Nagaland.
Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland between July 30 and August 1. Authorities warned that runoff from several districts in Arunachal Pradesh could worsen the flood situation in Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts of Assam.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority cautioned that the fresh spell of rain could aggravate flooding, trigger urban waterlogging, flash floods and localised landslides, particularly in vulnerable and hilly regions. District administrations have been directed to closely monitor the situation, while residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel during periods of intense rainfall.