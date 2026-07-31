ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Below Normal August Rainfall Issues Heavy Rain Flood Alerts For Kerala, Northeast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast below-normal rainfall in August, estimating the month's precipitation at 94% of the Long Period Average (LPA), while simultaneously warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides across Kerala and several northeastern states over the coming days.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said August rainfall is likely to remain below the seasonal average despite India recording near-normal rainfall in July. The outlook raises concerns over the progress of the kharif crop season and its potential impact on agricultural output and the broader economy.

While the monthly rainfall is expected to be below normal at the national level, the weather office said parts of southern and northeastern India are likely to continue receiving intense rainfall in the short term.

Kerala on orange alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for 11 districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, warning of very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places.

For August 1, orange alerts remain in force for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, while yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts through August 2.

Following the warnings, educational institutions in multiple districts remained closed on Friday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority advised residents in landslide- and flood-prone areas to shift to safer locations if instructed by local authorities and urged people living near rivers, downstream of dams and in vulnerable houses to remain alert.

Flash flood warning for Arunachal Pradesh