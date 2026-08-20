ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecast Rains Across Several States; Heavy Downpour Likely In MP, UP And Bengal

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall at Haldwani, in Nainital on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rainfall is expected to remain active across several parts of India over the next few days beginning Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in north, central, eastern and northeastern India.

The weather department said the cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above sea level and is helping bring rain to northern parts of the country.

According to IMD, the system formed as a depression over north Jharkhand and surrounding areas has weakened. It is now active over Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh. It forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rain in West Madhya Pradesh till August 23 and in East Madhya Pradesh till August 25.

Akhil Srivastava, an IMD scientist, said that the monsoon trough is another reason for the current weather.

“The trough at sea level goes through Firozpur, Karnal, Fatehgarh, the centre of the low-pressure area, and Digha before going towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal. Another part of the trough goes from the system towards Rajasthan,” he said.

“The low-pressure area and the trough are working together to cause rain in central, northern and parts of India,” Srivastava added.

Western Himalayan region to see more rain

The IMD also predicted widespread rain between August 20 and August 25 in the Western Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The forecast has raised worries about landslides, road closures and service disruptions in these areas.

In Himachal Pradesh, the incessant rain has disrupted normal life as nearly 166 roads are blocked, including National Highway (NH003), according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Rain has also damaged transmission lines and 130 power transformers, as well as over 200 water supply schemes. Mandi remained the most affected district with 84 roads blocked.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre forecast more rain in the Himalayan region, with authorities worried about more road blockages, landslides and problems with power and water.

Delhi receives 21% more rainfall