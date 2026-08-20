IMD Forecast Rains Across Several States; Heavy Downpour Likely In MP, UP And Bengal
A high pressure weather system across central India is keeping the monsoon active, with several regions expected to get intense rainfall, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Rainfall is expected to remain active across several parts of India over the next few days beginning Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in north, central, eastern and northeastern India.
The weather department said the cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above sea level and is helping bring rain to northern parts of the country.
According to IMD, the system formed as a depression over north Jharkhand and surrounding areas has weakened. It is now active over Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh. It forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rain in West Madhya Pradesh till August 23 and in East Madhya Pradesh till August 25.
Akhil Srivastava, an IMD scientist, said that the monsoon trough is another reason for the current weather.
“The trough at sea level goes through Firozpur, Karnal, Fatehgarh, the centre of the low-pressure area, and Digha before going towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal. Another part of the trough goes from the system towards Rajasthan,” he said.
“The low-pressure area and the trough are working together to cause rain in central, northern and parts of India,” Srivastava added.
Daily Weather Breifing (20-08-2026)— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 20, 2026
Subject: Under the influence of Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood,
isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 20th & 21st August, 2026. https://t.co/yjNvjAz0XS
Western Himalayan region to see more rain
The IMD also predicted widespread rain between August 20 and August 25 in the Western Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The forecast has raised worries about landslides, road closures and service disruptions in these areas.
In Himachal Pradesh, the incessant rain has disrupted normal life as nearly 166 roads are blocked, including National Highway (NH003), according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.
Rain has also damaged transmission lines and 130 power transformers, as well as over 200 water supply schemes. Mandi remained the most affected district with 84 roads blocked.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre forecast more rain in the Himalayan region, with authorities worried about more road blockages, landslides and problems with power and water.
Delhi receives 21% more rainfall
On Thursday, heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi, bringing relief from the heat and humidity.
The national capital received 535.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 20, exceeding the normal average of 442.3 mm by 92.8 mm, according to IMD weather expert Dr Patnaik.
“Delhi witnessed a 21 per cent increase in rainfall from the long-term average. This shows that even though there have been less spells, the city’s monsoon rain so far this season is above normal,” he said.
Rain is also expected to stay strong in other parts of the country, including Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, which are likely to have fairly widespread to widespread rain between August 20 and 25.
“Heavy rain is possible in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha at different times. The mix of winds and the active monsoon could lead to heavy rain in some places,” IMD said.
Realised rainfall during past 24 hours at 0830 hrs IST of today 20 August 2026 #realisedrainfall #Monsoon2026 pic.twitter.com/7jEMVmAIyV— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 20, 2026
Thunderstorms and gusty winds
Apart from the rains, the interaction between the low-pressure system, the monsoon trough, moist winds and upper-air circulation is also creating conditions for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in some areas.
Places likely to experience this are Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha, and Karnataka throughout the week, with the wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.
People in these areas are asked to stay alert during thunderstorms, especially in places already dealing with waterlogging, landslides or damaged infrastructure.
Advisory for fishermen and high temperatures
In southern and coastal areas, Kerala, Lakshadweep, south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are under a high-wave warning. Swells of about 1.1 to 2.2 meters are expected. Fishermen have been told not to go out to sea. Small boats and beach activities may also have restrictions because of the conditions and high waves.
Even though there is a forecast of rain, some areas are still seeing high temperatures, with the maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar.
The lowest minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius at Haflong in Assam. The difference in temperatures shows that rain is not spreading evenly, as some areas get a lot of rain while others still have higher temperatures.
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