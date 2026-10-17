ETV Bharat / bharat

India Sees Weather Shift As Mercury Drops In Northern States, Northeast Monsoon Brings Rain In South

A view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan engulfed in a layer of smog following a weather change in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is witnessing a change in weather conditions, with rainfall continuing across parts of southern India while northern states are moving towards cooler mornings and drier days. The active northeast monsoon is bringing rain and thunderstorms to parts of the southern peninsula. Meanwhile, with rainfall in North India reducing significantly, afternoons have become comparatively warmer, while some parts of central and western India are continuing to experience high daytime temperatures.

The northeast monsoon has brought rainfall to parts of southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Several areas have recorded significant rainfall, with Erode receiving 134 mm and Palakkad recording 104 mm, according to the figures provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chennai is experiencing cloudy skies, with spells of rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain between 26°C and 31°C, keeping the weather relatively warm and humid. Heavy rain and lightning may affect daily activities in some areas.

A woman with an umbrella crosses a road during rainfall in Siliguri (ANI)

Bengaluru is also witnessing cloudy conditions and intermittent showers. Temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 29°C. The possibility of thunderstorms and lightning may affect some parts of the city.

In Thiruvananthapuram, intermittent rain and thundershowers are continuing, with daytime temperatures reaching around 32°C.

The northeast monsoon is an important source of rainfall for Tamil Nadu and some adjoining areas. Its arrival usually brings a change in weather conditions across southeastern parts of the country. Rainfall during this period is particularly important for agriculture and water resources in the region, experts said.

North India Moves Towards Drier Weather

Contrary to the rainy conditions in the south, rainfall activity across North India is gradually reducing. Delhi is experiencing partly cloudy skies following recent spells of rain and thunderstorms. As per IMD, daytime temperatures here are expected to remain relatively warm, while mornings and nights are becoming more comfortable. Dry weather is likely to continue over the weekend, according to the forecast described in the provided information.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also experiencing mostly sunny conditions, with daytime temperatures reaching around 32°C in some areas. Minimum temperatures are hovering near 22°C, although conditions may vary from one location to another.

Pedestrians holding umbrellas make their way through rain-slicked roads amid rain and cloudy weather in Shimla (ANI)

In the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, clearer skies are bringing relief following recent weather disturbances. However, temperatures remain lower in higher-altitude areas, where cool winds may continue.