India Sees Weather Shift As Mercury Drops In Northern States, Northeast Monsoon Brings Rain In South
The southern peninsula is witnessing continued monsoon-related rainfall, while North India is moving towards drier weather and cooler mornings, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: India is witnessing a change in weather conditions, with rainfall continuing across parts of southern India while northern states are moving towards cooler mornings and drier days. The active northeast monsoon is bringing rain and thunderstorms to parts of the southern peninsula. Meanwhile, with rainfall in North India reducing significantly, afternoons have become comparatively warmer, while some parts of central and western India are continuing to experience high daytime temperatures.
Northeast Monsoon Brings Rain To Southern States
The northeast monsoon has brought rainfall to parts of southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Several areas have recorded significant rainfall, with Erode receiving 134 mm and Palakkad recording 104 mm, according to the figures provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Chennai is experiencing cloudy skies, with spells of rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain between 26°C and 31°C, keeping the weather relatively warm and humid. Heavy rain and lightning may affect daily activities in some areas.
Bengaluru is also witnessing cloudy conditions and intermittent showers. Temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 29°C. The possibility of thunderstorms and lightning may affect some parts of the city.
In Thiruvananthapuram, intermittent rain and thundershowers are continuing, with daytime temperatures reaching around 32°C.
The northeast monsoon is an important source of rainfall for Tamil Nadu and some adjoining areas. Its arrival usually brings a change in weather conditions across southeastern parts of the country. Rainfall during this period is particularly important for agriculture and water resources in the region, experts said.
North India Moves Towards Drier Weather
Contrary to the rainy conditions in the south, rainfall activity across North India is gradually reducing. Delhi is experiencing partly cloudy skies following recent spells of rain and thunderstorms. As per IMD, daytime temperatures here are expected to remain relatively warm, while mornings and nights are becoming more comfortable. Dry weather is likely to continue over the weekend, according to the forecast described in the provided information.
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also experiencing mostly sunny conditions, with daytime temperatures reaching around 32°C in some areas. Minimum temperatures are hovering near 22°C, although conditions may vary from one location to another.
In the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, clearer skies are bringing relief following recent weather disturbances. However, temperatures remain lower in higher-altitude areas, where cool winds may continue.
According to experts, the reduction in rainfall and the gradual fall in nighttime temperatures indicate a seasonal change across the northern plains. However, a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region will depend on changing weather systems and local conditions.
High Temperatures Continue In Parts Of Western India
Despite the changing weather in northern and southern India, some parts of the western region are continuing to experience warm conditions.
Gujarat and southern Rajasthan are reporting high daytime temperatures, with mercury levels reaching around 40°C to 41°C, according to the figures provided. Dry weather and strong afternoon sunshine are contributing to the heat.
Officials have advised residents in these areas to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day. Drinking enough water, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and limiting strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness, they said.
Meanwhile, parts of West Bengal are experiencing warm weather, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 33°C in different areas. The state is witnessing hazy sunshine and mostly stable conditions.
Weather Outlook: Rain In South, Drier Conditions In North
As per latest forecast, parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may continue to receive rainfall depending on the movement of weather systems and the activity of the northeast monsoon.
In northern, central and some eastern parts of the country, comparatively dry weather will prevail during the next few days. However, the timing and intensity of rainfall may vary across individual states and districts, sources said.
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Delhi Records Sharp Temperature Drop After Showers; South India Braces For Northeast Monsoon Rain