IMD Forecast: Monsoon Expected To Strengthen Amid Weak July Outlook As June Logs 40% Deficit
Monsoon is set to advance into Delhi and northwest India, even as the IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall in July | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during July, with the monthly rainfall expected to be 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 280.4 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
While most parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.
The forecast follows one of the weakest starts to the southwest monsoon in recent years. India recorded a rainfall deficit of around 40 per cent in June, making it the fifth-lowest June rainfall since 1901, while Central India registered the highest deficit of 50.4 per cent.
Despite the weak monthly outlook for July, monsoon activity is expected to strengthen. The southwest monsoon has already advanced into more parts of Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the entire Jammu & Kashmir, most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, as well as parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days.
Why June Witnessed Poor Rainfall
IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra attributed the below-normal June rainfall to five key meteorological factors: an unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), the absence of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, typhoon systems recurving away from the Indian region, the emergence of weak El Nino conditions, and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions.
He said weak El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, while the IOD is expected to remain neutral throughout the southwest monsoon season, limiting the possibility of enhanced rainfall across much of the country.
Monsoon To Advance Into North India
Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the southwest monsoon entered parts of Himachal Pradesh nearly a week behind schedule and is expected to cover the remaining districts, including Kangra and Chamba, within the next two to three days.
Delhi continued to experience hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, but relief is expected soon. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach the national capital around July 3 or 4.
The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 29.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle around 33.2 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow from the northeast at around 13 kmph, with gusts reaching 16 kmph.
Region-wise Weather Forecast In India
North: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh over the coming days.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 1-3; Punjab during July 2-4; Uttarakhand during July 3-6; and Himachal Pradesh on July 1 and again during July 5-6.
Very heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh during July 2-4 and Uttarakhand during July 1-2, while thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely over Himachal Pradesh between July 3 and 5.
The IMD's forecast maps indicate widespread rainfall over the Himalayan region and adjoining plains during the first week of July.
Central And East India: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim till July 6.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several of these regions, raising the possibility of localised flooding and waterlogging, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
The Day-1 forecast maps indicate the heaviest rainfall over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan & Goa and East Madhya Pradesh, while heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and West Bengal.
Northeast And West: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the coming week.
Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while hot and humid conditions with warm nights may persist across parts of the Northeast between July 2 and July 4.
Across western India, the southwest monsoon is expected to remain active over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch.
The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa between July 2 and July 6, while very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall is also expected over the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch and Marathwada.
Forecast maps indicate the rainfall belt gradually shifting towards Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat, while heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the Himalayan states and parts of east and central India through the week.
South: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, including heavy to very heavy spells, across Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka during the next six days.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely across several parts of southern India.
Temperatures To Remain Above Normal In July
The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal across most parts of India during July, except a few isolated areas of west-central India, where temperatures may remain normal to below normal.
Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country, except some isolated pockets of central and northeast India.
However, the weather department has predicted a 3-5 degrees Celsius fall in maximum temperatures over northwest India till July 2, bringing temporary relief from the prevailing heat. No significant change in temperatures is expected over the rest of the country till July 6.
Low-pressure Area Likely Over Bay of Bengal
The IMD said an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3, strengthening monsoon activity across eastern India.
The system is also expected to enhance rainfall over north Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, where moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, has been forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Heavy rainfall is also likely over the hill regions of Coimbatore district, The Nilgiris, and Theni, while Chennai is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or night. Meteorologists said the system will be closely monitored as its movement and intensity will determine rainfall distribution across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.
Impact On Agriculture
Meanwhile, environmentalist Hishmi Husain warned that the rainfall deficit could continue through the monsoon season, leaving India's rain-fed agricultural belt, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, particularly vulnerable.
He said nearly half of India's cultivated land depends on monsoon rainfall, and a prolonged rainfall deficit could reduce rice, pulses and soybean production, lower reservoir and groundwater levels, and affect drinking water supply, irrigation, power generation, livelihoods and economic growth.
Husain suggested that the government should ensure adequate drinking water supply and strengthen irrigation infrastructure in the short term, while promoting crop insurance, groundwater recharge, efficient irrigation systems and climate-smart agriculture to improve long-term resilience.
Fishermen Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal between July 1 and July 5 due to squally weather.
The warning covers parts of the Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep, the Gulf of Mannar, the Andaman Sea and large parts of the Bay of Bengal.
Overall Outlook
Although July rainfall is expected to remain below normal across India as a whole, rainfall activity is likely to increase during the first week of the month as the southwest monsoon advances across northern India.
The IMD said the developing Bay of Bengal low-pressure area and a fresh western disturbance expected over northwest India will be closely monitored, as both systems are likely to influence rainfall distribution and intensity across the country over the coming days.
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