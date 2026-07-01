ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecast: Monsoon Expected To Strengthen Amid Weak July Outlook As June Logs 40% Deficit

A child wearing a raincoat and helmet sits on a motorcycle as people converse in the rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during July, with the monthly rainfall expected to be 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 280.4 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

While most parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

The forecast follows one of the weakest starts to the southwest monsoon in recent years. India recorded a rainfall deficit of around 40 per cent in June, making it the fifth-lowest June rainfall since 1901, while Central India registered the highest deficit of 50.4 per cent.

Despite the weak monthly outlook for July, monsoon activity is expected to strengthen. The southwest monsoon has already advanced into more parts of Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the entire Jammu & Kashmir, most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, as well as parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days.

Why June Witnessed Poor Rainfall

IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra attributed the below-normal June rainfall to five key meteorological factors: an unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), the absence of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, typhoon systems recurving away from the Indian region, the emergence of weak El Nino conditions, and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions.

He said weak El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, while the IOD is expected to remain neutral throughout the southwest monsoon season, limiting the possibility of enhanced rainfall across much of the country.

Monsoon To Advance Into North India

Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the southwest monsoon entered parts of Himachal Pradesh nearly a week behind schedule and is expected to cover the remaining districts, including Kangra and Chamba, within the next two to three days.

Delhi continued to experience hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, but relief is expected soon. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach the national capital around July 3 or 4.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 29.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle around 33.2 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow from the northeast at around 13 kmph, with gusts reaching 16 kmph.

Region-wise Weather Forecast In India

North: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh over the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 1-3; Punjab during July 2-4; Uttarakhand during July 3-6; and Himachal Pradesh on July 1 and again during July 5-6.

Very heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh during July 2-4 and Uttarakhand during July 1-2, while thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely over Himachal Pradesh between July 3 and 5.

The IMD's forecast maps indicate widespread rainfall over the Himalayan region and adjoining plains during the first week of July.

Central And East India: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim till July 6.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several of these regions, raising the possibility of localised flooding and waterlogging, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The Day-1 forecast maps indicate the heaviest rainfall over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan & Goa and East Madhya Pradesh, while heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and West Bengal.

Northeast And West: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the coming week.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while hot and humid conditions with warm nights may persist across parts of the Northeast between July 2 and July 4.

Across western India, the southwest monsoon is expected to remain active over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch.