IMD Flags Flash Flood Risk For Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh As Heavy Rain Likely To Continue Across Country
The weather department has issued a low to moderate flash-flood risk warning for some watersheds and neighbourhoods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that intensified rainfall activity in the coming days could raise the risk of flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
According to an IMD forecast, a marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Jharkhand is likely to move into West Jharkhand and then shift towards South Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh. This system, accompanied by circulation, will bring widespread rainfall across central, northern and eastern parts of India over the next few days.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall. In Uttarakhand, widespread to very widespread rainfall is expected from September 2 to 8. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely during the period, with isolated very heavy rainfall on September 2. In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected on September 2 and 3, after which scattered showers are expected between September 6 and 8.
IMD has warned about the risk of flash floods in Himalayan districts and issued a low to moderate flash-flood risk warning for some watersheds and neighbourhoods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which will be valid till September 3.
Areas in Uttarakhand that are likely to be at risk include Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal Pauri, Garhwal Tehri, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.
Similarly, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh could be hit by flash floods. Moreover, surface runoff and flooding may also occur in low-lying areas.
Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to see more rain:
Delhi and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall on September 2. From September 3-4, widespread to very widespread rainfall is expected over Haryana and Chandigarh.
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh likely to be affected as Central India braces for rainfall:
West Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall from September 2 to 8. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may see rainfall from September 2 to 5. Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive rainfall from September 2 to 4, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible.
Rain alert for Eastern India; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may see fairly widespread rainfall:
In the eastern region, Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive rain on September 2 and 3, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to receive rainfall with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.
According to IMD, winds, thunderstorms and lightning may disrupt normal life. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds that may reach 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha on September 2.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over parts of South India:
Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive widespread rain. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry may see isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely over parts of the region.
IMD advisory:
The IMD has advised people to avoid vulnerable areas and water bodies during thunderstorms and lightning. People should take shelter in places and unplug electrical appliances during lightning. Tourism and recreational activities should be regulated in vulnerable areas. Farmers have been advised to ensure drainage in fields to protect standing crops and provide support to horticultural plants and vegetables to prevent damage from heavy rain and strong winds.
Also Read:
Rainy Start For September: Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh