ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Flags Flash Flood Risk For Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh As Heavy Rain Likely To Continue Across Country

People take shelter under a foot over bridge amid rainfall, at Mathura Road in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. ( PTI )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that intensified rainfall activity in the coming days could raise the risk of flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

According to an IMD forecast, a marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Jharkhand is likely to move into West Jharkhand and then shift towards South Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh. This system, accompanied by circulation, will bring widespread rainfall across central, northern and eastern parts of India over the next few days.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall. In Uttarakhand, widespread to very widespread rainfall is expected from September 2 to 8. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely during the period, with isolated very heavy rainfall on September 2. In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected on September 2 and 3, after which scattered showers are expected between September 6 and 8.

IMD has warned about the risk of flash floods in Himalayan districts and issued a low to moderate flash-flood risk warning for some watersheds and neighbourhoods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which will be valid till September 3.

Areas in Uttarakhand that are likely to be at risk include Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal Pauri, Garhwal Tehri, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

Similarly, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh could be hit by flash floods. Moreover, surface runoff and flooding may also occur in low-lying areas.

Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to see more rain:

Delhi and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall on September 2. From September 3-4, widespread to very widespread rainfall is expected over Haryana and Chandigarh.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh likely to be affected as Central India braces for rainfall: