ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across 20 States Till October 10

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather warnings for at least 20 states, following forecast of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds this week, between October 5 and 10.

A mild chill has set in over Delhi-NCR and much of north India, even as a new weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Sikkim and adjoining areas, and a trough extends from northeast Bihar to the north-west Bay of Bengal. Another circulation lies near the Gulf of Mannar and south coastal Tamil Nadu, with a trough running from there to the east-central Arabian Sea. Together, these systems may bring winds of up to 60 km/hr in some regions.

Commuters wade through a heavily waterlogged road after the water level of the Ganga River rose following continuous heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Patna (ANI)

The fresh alert comes weeks after a deep depression over Bay of Bengal triggered flood-like situation in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

North India

Light to scattered rain is expected in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh from October 6 to 10, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may see rain from October 5 to 10. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have already declined and may fall further, with waterlogging and traffic congestion likely in several places. In Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, there is forecast of thunderstorms between October 7 and 9, with winds of 30-40 km/hr and gusts of up to 50 km/hr.

A man rides his bike amid heavy rain on a flooded road in Ghaziabad (File/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh, which suffered extensive loss of life and property in the recent downpours, remains on alert. In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, light to scattered rain is likely for the next five days.