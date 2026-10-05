IMD Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across 20 States Till October 10
IMD has forecast rains in parts of Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim from October 5-10, with heavy showers possible in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather warnings for at least 20 states, following forecast of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds this week, between October 5 and 10.
A mild chill has set in over Delhi-NCR and much of north India, even as a new weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal.
According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Sikkim and adjoining areas, and a trough extends from northeast Bihar to the north-west Bay of Bengal. Another circulation lies near the Gulf of Mannar and south coastal Tamil Nadu, with a trough running from there to the east-central Arabian Sea. Together, these systems may bring winds of up to 60 km/hr in some regions.
The fresh alert comes weeks after a deep depression over Bay of Bengal triggered flood-like situation in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
North India
Light to scattered rain is expected in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh from October 6 to 10, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may see rain from October 5 to 10. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have already declined and may fall further, with waterlogging and traffic congestion likely in several places. In Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, there is forecast of thunderstorms between October 7 and 9, with winds of 30-40 km/hr and gusts of up to 50 km/hr.
Uttar Pradesh, which suffered extensive loss of life and property in the recent downpours, remains on alert. In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, light to scattered rain is likely for the next five days.
Similarly, Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive rain from October 5 to 10, with thunder, lightning and winds of 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting up to 60 km/hr, from October 6 to 8. In Uttarakhand, rainfall is likely from October 5 to 10, with strong winds around October 5-7 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
East and Northeast India
Bihar is likely to see heavy showers on October 5, with possibility of lightning and light rain from October 6 to 10. Jharkhand may receive rain from October 5 to 9, with thunder and lightning on October 7 and 8.
IMD has forecast rains in parts of West Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim from October 5 to 10, with heavy showers possible in sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Winds of 30-40 km/hr are likely in the Gangetic plains of West Bengal on October 6 and 7, while Odisha may see lightning around October 7-8.
Rainfall is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya from October 5 to 10, with heavy showers at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Waterlogging and traffic disruption are likely, experts said.
Central, South and West India
In central India, Chhattisgarh is likely to receive rain from October 6 to 10, with thunder and lightning on October 6 to 8. East Madhya Pradesh is likely to see rain on October 7 to 9, while there is rainfall forecast in west Madhya Pradesh on October 9 and 10.
In the south, rainfall is expected from October 5 to 10 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Telangana may witness rainfall on October 5 and 6, and Kerala and Mahe on several days through the period. Thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 km/hr, gusting up to 60 km/hr, are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from October 5 to 8.
In western India, Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra may see scattered rain on October 7 and 8, while Konkan and Goa would stay hot and humid on October 5, IMD stated.
In view of the forecast, IMD, in its advisory, urged people to follow latest forecasts, avoid open spaces, trees and electric poles during lightning, and travel cautiously in waterlogged and hilly areas.
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