Image That India Not Giving Bilateral Flying Rights Is Wrong: IndiGo CEO

New Delhi: Highlighting the potential for international opportunities, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said the image that India is not giving bilateral flying rights to overseas carriers is "wrong". IndiGo, which has over 400 planes and is the country's largest airline, has been rapidly expanding its International network.

Concerns have been expressed by certain overseas carriers, especially Gulf airlines, about India not increasing the bilateral flying rights. India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. Against this backdrop, Elbers asserted that the Indian government is taking the right steps with respect to bilateral flying rights and added that it requires a "balanced approach".

The image that India is not giving bilateral flying rights is "wrong" and the country gives selective traffic rights wherever it makes sense, the IndiGo chief said. According to him, there is an enormous opportunity to have direct flights to international destinations from India.