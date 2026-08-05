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IMA Threatens Nationwide Doctors' Strike Over Maharashtra Government's CCMP Registration Policy

Medical students tie black bands on each other's arms as the IMA holds a day strike following the Maharashtra Medical Council’s (MMC) announcement to launch a portal for the registration of the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP)-qualified doctors at J J Hospital, in Mumbai. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned of a nationwide strike by doctors if the Maharashtra government does not withdraw its decision permitting holders of the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to register with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the IMA objected to the Government Resolution (GR) issued on August 3, 2026, under which registrations of CCMP-qualified doctors in the MMC began on August 5.

The association, in a letter signed by its national president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak and secretary general Dr Sarbari Dutta, has demanded immediate cancellation of both the GR and the CCMP course itself.

"The CCMP course has not been approved either by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which replaced the erstwhile Medical Council of India, or the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH)," the IMA said.

According to the association, permitting such registrations is contrary to established principles of medical education and professional regulation.

The doctors' body also questioned the legality of allowing dual registration in two different systems of medicine, describing such a practice as unprecedented in India and lacking any standard operating procedures or regulatory framework. It warned that registering CCMP doctors with the MMC could create confusion among patients regarding the qualifications and competence of practitioners.