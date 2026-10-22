IMA Seeks Review Of ‘SURYAA’, Flags Glorification Of Violence Against Doctors
Medical body urges I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to examine film’s portrayal of healthcare, warns against generalising corruption and undermining doctor-patient trust.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to initiate an urgent review of the film 'SURYAA - Ant Se Aarambh Tak', alleging that its promotional content raises concerns over the portrayal of corruption in the medical profession and the depiction of violence against healthcare workers.
In a representation to the minister, IMA national president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak flagged the potential impact of the film’s portrayal on the reputation of doctors, the safety of healthcare personnel and public confidence in the doctor-patient relationship.
Copy of letter dated October 22, 2026 written to @AshwiniVaishnaw , Hon’ble Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Government of India. https://t.co/iSkpUe4tce— Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) October 22, 2026
The medical body has called for an impartial examination of the film’s content and urged the government to seek appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers. It has also requested that a ban or other appropriate action be considered if warranted under applicable law.
'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak', features Sunny Deol in the lead and is directed by debutant M Padmakumar, who also directed the original 2018 Malayalam film 'Joseph'. The official Hindi adaptation of 'Joseph' is set to hit the screens on November 20.
The IMA’s concerns centre on what it describes as the risk of generalising alleged corruption and unethical practices across the medical fraternity.
THEY THOUGHT IT WAS HIS END. FOR SURYAA, IT WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING. 🔥 Aap sab ke naam aaj #SURYAATeaser 🙏 Dekhiye. Sochiye . Satark Rahiye aur Aggar kuch galat ho toh ladiye! Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA अंत से आरंभ तक IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026 #AntSeAarambhTak @ravikishann https://t.co/MOHZGLbtoq— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 19, 2026
While acknowledging that individual instances of professional misconduct must be investigated and punished, the association argued that the actions of a few should not be used to tarnish the reputation of thousands of honest and dedicated doctors.
The representation also raised concerns over scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff and other hospital personnel, particularly if such acts are presented as heroic or justified.
"Such portrayals could normalise violence against healthcare professionals and potentially aggravate the safety challenges faced by doctors and hospital staff," Nayak stated.
He cautioned that content appearing to glorify attacks on medical personnel could contribute to hostility towards those providing essential healthcare services. The medical body further warned that negative portrayals of doctors could weaken the trust and cooperation that form the foundation of effective treatment.
It argued that the doctor-patient relationship depends on mutual confidence, which could be undermined if audiences develop unwarranted suspicion towards the profession as a whole.
Emphasising that it does not support corruption, unethical medical practices or professional misconduct, the IMA said wrongdoing must be addressed through appropriate legal and disciplinary mechanisms.
However, it maintained that individual misconduct should not be generalised to an entire profession. The association also highlighted the implications for medical education, arguing that negative portrayals could demoralise medical students and discourage aspiring doctors from entering a profession that demands years of training, sacrifice and commitment to patient care.
"India needs more dedicated and motivated doctors to meet the healthcare requirements of its growing population," Nayak said, stressing the importance of preserving the dignity of the medical profession.
While acknowledging the importance of freedom of creative expression, the association maintained that it should be exercised responsibly, particularly when healthcare worker safety and public confidence in essential services are involved.
The representation said the objective was not to shield wrongdoers from accountability but to protect healthcare workers, uphold professional dignity and preserve public trust in the healthcare system.
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