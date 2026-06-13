ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA Passing Out Parade 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Hails Entry Of Women Cadets As 'Watershed Moment'

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course in Dehradun on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the inclusion of nine women cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) marks a "watershed moment" in its history and reflects an inspiring example of women-led development.

The President made the remarks in her address during the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course in Dehradun.

"I am especially delighted to see nine women cadets. This is a watershed moment in the history of the IMA. It is not only a milestone in the history of India's defence forces but also an inspiring example of women-led development. I am sure that many more women cadets will join the academy," the President said.

A total of 515 Gentleman and Lady Cadets, including nine women cadets, are set to be commissioned into the Indian Army upon completion of the parade.

This year's parade holds special significance and marks a historic milestone in the 94-year history of the Indian Military Academy. For the first time, a batch of women officer cadets are graduating from the IMA and are set to be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

The nine women officer cadets, who joined the Academy in July 2025, have completed their training and are marching alongside their male counterparts during this prestigious ceremony.