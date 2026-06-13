IMA Passing Out Parade 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Hails Entry Of Women Cadets As 'Watershed Moment'
For the first time, a batch of women officer cadets are graduating from IMA and will be be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Dehradun: President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the inclusion of nine women cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) marks a "watershed moment" in its history and reflects an inspiring example of women-led development.
The President made the remarks in her address during the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course in Dehradun.
"I am especially delighted to see nine women cadets. This is a watershed moment in the history of the IMA. It is not only a milestone in the history of India's defence forces but also an inspiring example of women-led development. I am sure that many more women cadets will join the academy," the President said.
VIDEO | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the 158th passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), says, " i take this opportunity to appreciate everyone associated with this prestigious institution in the past and present. it gives me immense… pic.twitter.com/h0kx36XtWa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026
A total of 515 Gentleman and Lady Cadets, including nine women cadets, are set to be commissioned into the Indian Army upon completion of the parade.
This year's parade holds special significance and marks a historic milestone in the 94-year history of the Indian Military Academy. For the first time, a batch of women officer cadets are graduating from the IMA and are set to be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.
The nine women officer cadets, who joined the Academy in July 2025, have completed their training and are marching alongside their male counterparts during this prestigious ceremony.
Their commissioning reflects the expanding role of women in the armed forces and represents another significant step towards greater inclusivity in military leadership.
#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: The Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, is underway at the historic Drill Square in front of the iconic Chetwode Building.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2026
A total of 515 Cadets, including 9 women cadets, will be commissioned into… pic.twitter.com/T7ij44lCkv
The graduating contingent also includes 34 officer cadets from 16 friendly foreign nations, who will join the armed forces of their respective countries.
Praising IMA, President Murmu said the academy stands as a "shining symbol of honour, courage, and selfless service to the nation".
"Many extraordinary military leaders who have defended our frontiers have passed out from this academy. I take this opportunity to appreciate everyone associated with this prestigious institution," she said.
The Indian Military Academy was established on 1 October 1932. Since its inception, more than 65,000 cadets have passed out from the prestigious institution, including cadets from 34 friendly countries.
The President further said, "It gives me pleasure to see before me the officer cadets who will shortly embark on their journey. Their courage and wisdom will be their strength."
For every officer cadet, the Passing Out Parade is far more than a ceremonial event. It represents the culmination of months and years of rigorous military training, culminating in the proud moment when they are commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.
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