IMA Issues Toll-Free Numbers For Doctors Stranded In Gulf Countries
A letter issued by its president and secretary provides two toll-free numbers each for the embassies of Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
By Rahul Chauhan
New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday issued toll-free numbers and assigned its finance secretary, Dr Piyush Jain, to assist doctors stranded in Gulf countries like Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the US-Israel and Iran war.
A letter issued by IMA president Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak and secretary Sharbari Dutta provides two toll-free numbers each for the embassies of Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. "Many Indian citizens, including some members, are currently stranded in these countries. The IMA stands firmly with all those affected during this difficult time," the medical body said in a statement.
IMA members can also contact Dr Jain at his mobile number 9810316769 for further assistance. Jain lives in the Krishna Nagar area of Delhi, the letter states.
"We request everyone to remain calm and share this message with those who may need assistance. If anyone needs help, they can contact the emergency helplines of the respective Indian Embassies in the affected countries," the letter reads.
The contact numbers for Indian embassies are: Kuwait: +965-65501946, Oman: +968-98282270, 80071234 (toll-free), Saudi Arabia: 00-966-11-4884697, 00-966-542126748, 8002471234 (WhatsApp only), Bahrain: 00973-39418071 and United Arab Emirates: 800-46342 (toll-free), +971543090571.
