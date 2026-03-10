ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA Issues Toll-Free Numbers For Doctors Stranded In Gulf Countries

By Rahul Chauhan

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday issued toll-free numbers and assigned its finance secretary, Dr Piyush Jain, to assist doctors stranded in Gulf countries like Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the US-Israel and Iran war.

A letter issued by IMA president Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak and secretary Sharbari Dutta provides two toll-free numbers each for the embassies of Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. "Many Indian citizens, including some members, are currently stranded in these countries. The IMA stands firmly with all those affected during this difficult time," the medical body said in a statement.