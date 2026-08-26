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IMA Issues H1N1 Advisory As Cases Surge Across India, Doctors Warn Against Self-Medication

Representational Image | A visitor wearing face mask seen at the National Zoological Park (NZP) in New Delhi on Nov 08, 2025. ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the seasonal surge in Influenza A (H1N1) cases across India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday issued a public advisory urging people to seek immediate emergency hospital care if severe warning signs develop.

The advisory comes amid seasonal rise of H1N1 cases during the monsoon period across India. Metropolitan centres such as Delhi reporting more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed infections. Cases have also been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

According to the IMA, surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the circulating virus remains seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), with no evidence of any novel genetic mutations. “The majority of H1N1 infections are mild and self-limiting. While heightened vigilance is necessary, there is no cause for panic,” the doctors' body said.

The IMA said H1N1 typically presents with a sudden onset of high-grade fever and chills, persistent dry cough, sore throat, severe muscle aches and fatigue. Headache, runny or congested nose, nausea, vomiting and loose stools may also occur, particularly among children.

Representational Image (IANS)

However, the association warned people to seek emergency medical attention immediately if patients develop difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or rapid breathing. Chest pain, persistent pressure, bluish discolouration of the lips or fingers, and blood in sputum are also serious warning signs that require urgent hospital care.