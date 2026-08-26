IMA Issues H1N1 Advisory As Cases Surge Across India, Doctors Warn Against Self-Medication
Over 1,770 laboratory-confirmed cases reported in Delhi; doctors caution against self-medication, unnecessary antibiotics and panic, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy
Published : August 26, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the seasonal surge in Influenza A (H1N1) cases across India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday issued a public advisory urging people to seek immediate emergency hospital care if severe warning signs develop.
The advisory comes amid seasonal rise of H1N1 cases during the monsoon period across India. Metropolitan centres such as Delhi reporting more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed infections. Cases have also been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.
According to the IMA, surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the circulating virus remains seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), with no evidence of any novel genetic mutations. “The majority of H1N1 infections are mild and self-limiting. While heightened vigilance is necessary, there is no cause for panic,” the doctors' body said.
The IMA said H1N1 typically presents with a sudden onset of high-grade fever and chills, persistent dry cough, sore throat, severe muscle aches and fatigue. Headache, runny or congested nose, nausea, vomiting and loose stools may also occur, particularly among children.
However, the association warned people to seek emergency medical attention immediately if patients develop difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or rapid breathing. Chest pain, persistent pressure, bluish discolouration of the lips or fingers, and blood in sputum are also serious warning signs that require urgent hospital care.
Other red flags include drowsiness, confusion, extreme sleepiness, seizures, persistent vomiting and inability to tolerate oral fluids. In children, parents should watch for inability to feed, lethargy, grunting and severe chest retractions.
The IMA also strongly cautioned against indiscriminate use of antibiotics, stressing that H1N1 is a viral illness and that antibiotics do not kill viruses. People should not consume antibiotics such as Azithromycin, Amoxicillin-Clavulanate or Cefixime for flu symptoms without medical advice, it said.
"Unnecessary antibiotic use during viral outbreaks can damage protective microbiome flora and contribute to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)," the IMA said.
Antibiotics, the medical association said, should only be used when a qualified doctor diagnoses a secondary bacterial infection based on clinical and laboratory findings. Similarly, antiviral drugs such as Oseltamivir are prescription-only medicines and should not be self-administered.
For prevention, the IMA advised frequent handwashing, maintaining respiratory etiquette and wearing well-fitted masks in crowded and enclosed spaces. People with flu-like symptoms have been advised to stay home and avoid schools, workplaces and social gatherings until at least 24 hours after their fever resolves without fever-reducing medicines.
The association also strongly recommended annual seasonal influenza vaccination for healthcare workers, pregnant women, the elderly and people suffering from underlying chronic medical conditions.
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