IMA Gives Suggestions To Sitaraman To Achieve The Goals Of Viksit Bharat Through Swasth Bharat

New Delhi: A week before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presents the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Parliament, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday has submitted 13-point recommendations to Sitaraman, highlighting the strategies to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat-2047.

“The road to Viksit Bharat should go through Swasth Bharat. The health status of a country has a substantial impact on its economy, and it is therefore prudent to invest in health. The Health sector has to be promoted judiciously and made a priority sector like Industries, Education and Agriculture. Allocation to healthcare needs a quantum jump to 2.5 per cent of GDP from the current levels in the forthcoming budget, and a road map must be defined to increase to 5 per cent of GDP by 2030,” the IMA said.

In the recommendations, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the IMA said that to promote indigenous research, innovation, and self-reliance in healthcare, the Government should provide dedicated financial support for innovation and start-up projects in every Medical College in India.

“Supporting innovation at the medical college level will strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem and contribute to long-term health and economic growth,” the IMA said.

The IMA said that increased allocation of financial resources for health is the most important component.

“The allocation varying from 1.1 to 1.9 per cent of GDP, together with the various Governments is one of the lowest in the world. Moreover, the expenditure incurred on health determinants like drinking water and sanitation should be provided for separately. Despite numerous policy pronouncements prioritizing health, the governments in India at the Centre and state levels have historically underfunded the public health sector, resulting in poor health outcomes and rising inequity in access to health care,” the IMA pointed out.

It said that India’s existing bed-to-population ratio is 1.3/1000 population (both private and public hospitals included), and there is a deficit of 1.7/1000 population with WHO prescribed norms.

To cater to the existing population, an additional requirement of 2.4 million beds would be needed, the IMA said.