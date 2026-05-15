ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA Demands Transfer Of NEET Exam Control To States Following Paper Leak

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday urged the Ministry of Education to decentralise the NEET-UG examination by giving states and union territories greater responsibility within a transparent and accountable framework. This demand follows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s recent appeal to the central government to abolish the pre-medical exam and allow states to fill medical seats independently.

The IMA also demanded immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the culprits involved in the paper leak incident. It has also asked the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to conduct the NEET-UG examination in an online mode across all states and union territories to minimise the possibility of question paper leaks and other examination malpractices. Pradhan has already announced on Friday morning that the NEET examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the current OMR format.

The IMA, in a letter sent to Pradhan, a copy of which is in the possession of ETV Bharat, also demanded a credible and time-bound probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); arrest all culprits involved in the paper leak incident; establish special fast-track courts for daily hearings; and ensure strict punishment under the relevant laws relating to examination irregularities.