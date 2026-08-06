Iltija Mufti Booked For 'Assaulting' Senior Cop In Kashmir, PDP Accuses Woman Cop Of 'Manhandling' Her
PDP spokesperson said that Iltija walked alone towards the main road carrying a placard against Article 370 abrogation and she was stopped by police personnel.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 11:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked and issued summons to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a confrontation with police in Srinagar, said a senior official.
The case (63/2026) has been filed at Police Station Kothibagh in Srinagar under sections 32, 121 and 191 (2) of BNS, which charges her with assault, preventing an officer from discharging duties and rioting.
Mufti has been summoned to the concerned police station on Friday to follow up on investigations, the official added. On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the stripping of Article 370 and the demotion of the state into two union territories on August 5, PDP leaders attempted to take out a protest from their headquarters at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar.
But the PDP leaders allegedly attempted to violate the restrictions by blocking Residency Road in Srinagar and proceeding towards the city centre, Lal Chowk, said police.
“During the ensuing scuffle, Iltija Mufti physically assaulted a Police officer while he was discharging his lawful duties,” it added. “She also grabbed the officer and bit his forearm. It caused an injury,” said a police statement.
The injured officer was moved to hospital, where he received preventive medical treatment for the wound. He was administered tetanus prophylaxis, vaccination and other protocol-based treatment, added the police.
Authorities had denied permission for protests and gatherings in Kashmir on the August 5 anniversary. Led by former PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the party leaders and workers attempted to take out a protest on the night in anticipation of restrictions.
Police said that contingents of male and female police officials deployed at the spot repeatedly urged protestors to maintain peace and comply with lawful directions.
“Despite these efforts, a group of protestors allegedly attempted to breach the police barricades and obstruct police personnel deployed for the maintenance of law and order,” police added. “The investigation is in progress, and legal action shall be taken strictly in accordance with law against all persons found involved in the assault on police personnel and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their official duties.”
In the meantime, photos showed Iltija admitted to the hospital in Srinagar. A PDP spokesperson dubbed the case against their leader as a blatant misuse of power and authority and accused a woman police officer of “manhandling” Iltija.
A PDP spokesperson said that a police team reached the Mufti residence at Khimber on the outskirts of Srinagar. They are questioning Iltija, who is currently undergoing medical treatment following the injuries she sustained.
“Questioning an injured person while she is under treatment raises serious concerns and is deeply insensitive,” said the PDP, urging authorities to respect her medical condition and ensure that due process is followed with dignity and humanity.
“During the intervention, she was allegedly manhandled by a woman IPS officer of SP rank along with other police personnel and her own PSO. The officer allegedly instructed the male PSO to use force against her, following which she was dragged by male police personnel,” said PDP.
The woman officer allegedly assaulted the Iltija and used excessive force while preventing her peaceful protest. “We have eyewitnesses to the incident and intend to place the matter before a court of law,” the party said.
“Such actions by responsible police officers are illegal, disproportionate, and wholly uncalled for,” said the spokesperson, condemning the conduct of the police personnel. “We demand appropriate action against those responsible for allegedly manhandling a political leader during a peaceful protest.”