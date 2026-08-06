ETV Bharat / bharat

Iltija Mufti Booked For 'Assaulting' Senior Cop In Kashmir, PDP Accuses Woman Cop Of 'Manhandling' Her

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked and issued summons to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a confrontation with police in Srinagar, said a senior official.

The case (63/2026) has been filed at Police Station Kothibagh in Srinagar under sections 32, 121 and 191 (2) of BNS, which charges her with assault, preventing an officer from discharging duties and rioting.

Mufti has been summoned to the concerned police station on Friday to follow up on investigations, the official added. On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the stripping of Article 370 and the demotion of the state into two union territories on August 5, PDP leaders attempted to take out a protest from their headquarters at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar.

But the PDP leaders allegedly attempted to violate the restrictions by blocking Residency Road in Srinagar and proceeding towards the city centre, Lal Chowk, said police.

“During the ensuing scuffle, Iltija Mufti physically assaulted a Police officer while he was discharging his lawful duties,” it added. “She also grabbed the officer and bit his forearm. It caused an injury,” said a police statement.

The injured officer was moved to hospital, where he received preventive medical treatment for the wound. He was administered tetanus prophylaxis, vaccination and other protocol-based treatment, added the police.

Authorities had denied permission for protests and gatherings in Kashmir on the August 5 anniversary. Led by former PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the party leaders and workers attempted to take out a protest on the night in anticipation of restrictions.

Police said that contingents of male and female police officials deployed at the spot repeatedly urged protestors to maintain peace and comply with lawful directions.