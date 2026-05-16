Illegal Sex Determination Racket Busted In Haryana-UP Border, Two Arrested
Two accused were arrested red-handed during a decoy operation busting an illegal foetal sex determination racket operating between Haryana’s Yamunanagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Yamunanagar: The Health Department and police in Haryana claimed to have busted an alleged illegal foetal sex determination racket with the arrest of two people during a decoy operation, officials said. The racket has been operating between Yamunanagar in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband region, they said.
The raid was carried out by the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) team of the district, led by Nodal Officer Dr Vipin Gondwal, along with personnel from the Sadar Police Station.
“A pregnant woman acting as a decoy was sent to the accused after authorities received information about the racket. The accused allegedly kept the woman waiting for several hours before calling her to a residence in Ambeta, Chandpur, in Uttar Pradesh,” a health department official said.
“The accused told the woman that she was carrying twins and demanded Rs 30,000 each to reveal the sex of the unborn children. We arranged the money and sent the decoy woman back to the accused, following him," he said.
The woman was later taken to Deoband, where a foetal sex determination test, which is illegal in the country, was allegedly conducted in a private room. During the test, the accused used a portable ultrasound machine, a tablet and Wi-Fi devices and allegedly told the woman that the foetus was male, officials said.
The PNDT team and police, who had been monitoring the operation, then raided the premises and arrested two accused red-handed.
Police identified the arrested accused as Azeem, a resident of Bandhera village in Deoband, and a female agent identified as Beena, alias Suman. “During the raid, portable machines and electronic equipment used in the operation were seized from the spot,” they said.
Terming foetal sex determination a “grave blot on society”, Dr Gondwal said that authorities were continuously acting against those involved in such practices as part of the “Beti Bachao” campaign.
“The police recovered Rs 10,000 from the accused and registered a case against them under the PC-PNDT Act. Further action would be taken if more cases linked to the accused emerge during the investigation,” said Investigating Officer Lakhwinder Singh.
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