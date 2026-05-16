ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal Sex Determination Racket Busted In Haryana-UP Border, Two Arrested

Yamunanagar: The Health Department and police in Haryana claimed to have busted an alleged illegal foetal sex determination racket with the arrest of two people during a decoy operation, officials said. The racket has been operating between Yamunanagar in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband region, they said.

The raid was carried out by the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) team of the district, led by Nodal Officer Dr Vipin Gondwal, along with personnel from the Sadar Police Station.

“A pregnant woman acting as a decoy was sent to the accused after authorities received information about the racket. The accused allegedly kept the woman waiting for several hours before calling her to a residence in Ambeta, Chandpur, in Uttar Pradesh,” a health department official said.

“The accused told the woman that she was carrying twins and demanded Rs 30,000 each to reveal the sex of the unborn children. We arranged the money and sent the decoy woman back to the accused, following him," he said.

The woman was later taken to Deoband, where a foetal sex determination test, which is illegal in the country, was allegedly conducted in a private room. During the test, the accused used a portable ultrasound machine, a tablet and Wi-Fi devices and allegedly told the woman that the foetus was male, officials said.