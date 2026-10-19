Illegal Sale Of Explosives: Online Platforms Delist 3,900 Sellers After CCPA Crackdown
The regulator said the crackdown was aimed at strengthening consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices.
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Around 3,900 sellers have been delisted from seven online platforms for illegally selling ammonium nitrate and other explosive substances, following a clampdown by watchdog CCPA.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which has stepped up its action against regulatory violations, issued show cause notices to all 7 online platforms. Fines were imposed on some of the players. IndiaMART, TradeIndia, Dial4Trade, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, ExportersIndia and Ibuychemikals came under the CCPA's lens.
In a statement on Monday, the regulator said the crackdown was aimed at strengthening consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices.
Various sellers on the seven platforms were found illegally selling explosive substances, including ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN).
CCPA said the seven platforms have furnished details of removing 3,940 sellers and listing entries for the violations.
On action against the platforms, the regulator said it has so far passed final orders in three cases against two platforms.
Fines of Rs 10 lakh have been imposed on Dial4Trade for the sale of ammonium nitrate and on ExportersIndia (Weblink.In Pvt Ltd) for the sale of ammonium nitrate and PETN.
Besides, ExportersIndia has been slapped with a Rs 10 lakh penalty for the sale of picric acid.
CCPA said three matters are under probe.
Sigma-Aldrich Chemicals Pvt Ltd is being investigated for online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of ammonium nitrate, PETN and picric acid.
The regulator is probing TradeIndia (Infocom Network Pvt Ltd) for online listing, hosting, advertising, and facilitating the sale of picric acid and PETN, while Ibuychemikals is under the scanner for online listing, hosting, advertising, and facilitating the sale of picric acid.
The watchdog has initiated actions under the Consumer Protection Act and the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, along with provisions under the Explosives Act and the Ammonium Nitrate Rules 2012.
Current norms bar the unauthorised online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances on digital platforms.
These substances are classified as explosives and regulated under the Explosives Act, 1884 and its rules.
"Their lawful sale and purchase require the prescribed license, and online platforms are expected to ensure that sellers' valid PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) license details are disclosed and that the identity and licensed status of buyers are verified before a purchase," CCPA said in the statement.
The regulator stressed that the latest actions reinforce the government's commitment to ensure that digital marketplaces do not facilitate unauthorised access to regulated or dangerous substances in violation of applicable laws and consumer safety standards. PTI MJH RAM BAL
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