ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal Sale Of Explosives: Online Platforms Delist 3,900 Sellers After CCPA Crackdown

New Delhi: Around 3,900 sellers have been delisted from seven online platforms for illegally selling ammonium nitrate and other explosive substances, following a clampdown by watchdog CCPA.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which has stepped up its action against regulatory violations, issued show cause notices to all 7 online platforms. Fines were imposed on some of the players. IndiaMART, TradeIndia, Dial4Trade, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, ExportersIndia and Ibuychemikals came under the CCPA's lens.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator said the crackdown was aimed at strengthening consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices.

Various sellers on the seven platforms were found illegally selling explosive substances, including ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN).

CCPA said the seven platforms have furnished details of removing 3,940 sellers and listing entries for the violations.

On action against the platforms, the regulator said it has so far passed final orders in three cases against two platforms.

Fines of Rs 10 lakh have been imposed on Dial4Trade for the sale of ammonium nitrate and on ExportersIndia (Weblink.In Pvt Ltd) for the sale of ammonium nitrate and PETN.

Besides, ExportersIndia has been slapped with a Rs 10 lakh penalty for the sale of picric acid.

CCPA said three matters are under probe.