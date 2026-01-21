ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal Mining Can Lead To Irreversible Damage: SC Bats For Expert Committee On Aravallis

New Delhi: Observing that illegal mining can lead to irreversible damage, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will constitute an expert committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of mining and related issues in the Aravallis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, amicus curiae K Parameshwar, to suggest in four weeks the names of environmentalists and scientists who have expertise in mining so that an expert body can be constituted to look into the aspects.

The committee will work under the direction and supervision of this court, the bench said. The apex court also extended its order, which kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of Aravallis hills and ranges.

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that illegal mining is taking place in scattered places, and the bench took on record assurance of Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Rajasthan government, that no such unauthorised mining shall take place.

Amid a row over the definition of the Aravalli hills approved by it, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue titled as 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues'.