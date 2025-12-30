ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal E-Pharmacies Fueling Antibiotic Resistance, Claims AIOCD; Seeks PM’s Intervention

Many such platforms, it is alleged, are misusing telemedicine guidelines by arranging superficial online consultations to generate frivolous prescriptions. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

New Delhi: Seeking personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Tuesday appealed to Modi to take immediate action against illegally operating e-pharmacies, warning that their unchecked sale of antibiotics without valid prescriptions is accelerating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and posing a grave threat to public health.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent “Mann Ki Baat” address, AIOCD said the concerns raised by the PM, based on ICMR findings, underline a national health emergency where commonly used antibiotics for pneumonia and urinary tract infections are becoming ineffective due to indiscriminate use and self-medication.

“These illegal practices have been repeatedly flagged by regulatory agencies and reported in the media. The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has also categorically observed that e-pharmacies are illegal, yet enforcement remains inadequate,” AIOCD said.

AIOCD, representing over 12.40 lakh licensed chemists and druggists across India, stated that illegal online pharmacies are openly violating the Drugs & Cosmetics Act by supplying antibiotics and other prescription medicines without authorised prescriptions.

Many such platforms, it is alleged, are misusing telemedicine guidelines by arranging superficial online consultations to generate frivolous prescriptions.