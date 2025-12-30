Illegal E-Pharmacies Fueling Antibiotic Resistance, Claims AIOCD; Seeks PM’s Intervention
The organization of chemists and druggists said that illegal online pharmacies are openly violating the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Seeking personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Tuesday appealed to Modi to take immediate action against illegally operating e-pharmacies, warning that their unchecked sale of antibiotics without valid prescriptions is accelerating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and posing a grave threat to public health.
Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent “Mann Ki Baat” address, AIOCD said the concerns raised by the PM, based on ICMR findings, underline a national health emergency where commonly used antibiotics for pneumonia and urinary tract infections are becoming ineffective due to indiscriminate use and self-medication.
“These illegal practices have been repeatedly flagged by regulatory agencies and reported in the media. The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has also categorically observed that e-pharmacies are illegal, yet enforcement remains inadequate,” AIOCD said.
AIOCD, representing over 12.40 lakh licensed chemists and druggists across India, stated that illegal online pharmacies are openly violating the Drugs & Cosmetics Act by supplying antibiotics and other prescription medicines without authorised prescriptions.
Many such platforms, it is alleged, are misusing telemedicine guidelines by arranging superficial online consultations to generate frivolous prescriptions.
Warning that any delay would worsen treatment failures and overburden the healthcare system, AIOCD has asked for two immediate actions, including immediate closure of all illegally operating e-pharmacies, and structured cooperation with AIOCD to prevent online sale of prescription medicines without valid medical prescriptions.
The AIOCD said, “It is a matter of serious concern that the increasing incidence of self-medication and the acceleration of AMR are being significantly driven by the unchecked and illegal operation of e-pharmacies. These entities continue to supply antibiotics and other prescription medicines without authorised prescriptions, in clear violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 (Rules 1945) and established regulatory safeguards. Multiple instances of violation are already within the knowledge of health authorities.”
The modus operandi of these illegally operating online pharmacies is based on the circumventing of laws under the Tele Medicine guidelines, where they arrange a call between so cold doctor, sitting at an unknown location and the patient to issue a frivolous prescription, on oral demand by any individual, for selling prescription medicines, the AIOCD said.
Reaffirming its commitment to the national cause, AIOCD said that it fully supports the Government’s vision of “Healthy India – Safe India” and will continue to promote awareness against self-medication and the rational use of antibiotics.