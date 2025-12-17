ETV Bharat / bharat

IITM Pravartak Partners With SWAYAM Plus To Launch AI-Enabled HR Analytics Programme

Chennai: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has entered into a partnership with Union Education Ministry’s SWAYAM Plus initiative to launch an AI-enabled HR Analytics Programme.

The programme is designed to equip learners with data-driven and AI-enabled HR capabilities aligned with emerging workforce and organisational demands. It aims to empower students and HR professionals seeking to enhance their analytical, digital, and strategic people management competencies. Participants will gain hands-on experience in workforce data analysis, HR metrics interpretation, and AI-powered insights to strengthen organisational talent strategies, workforce planning, and evidence-based decision-making.

Highlighting the need for such initiatives to upskill Indian students and professionals, Dr MJ Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “The programme marks an important step toward transforming HR into a truly data-driven and AI-empowered function. By combining academic rigor with practical industry insights, we aim to prepare future-ready HR leaders who can drive meaningful impact in organisations of tomorrow.”

As organisations evolve into highly digital and technology-enabled ecosystems, the HR function is rapidly transitioning from an administrative role to a strategic, analytical, and AI-integrated leadership domain. Today, HR professionals are expected not only to manage people processes, but also to leverage artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and automation to drive efficiency and strategic value.

The HR Analytics Programme addresses this industry shift by integrating foundational HR concepts with advanced analytics, AI applications, ML-driven predictive models, and real-world case-based learning.

The programme's highlights are