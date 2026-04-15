ETV Bharat / bharat

IITM Pravartak And Sarvam AI Join Forces To Build Sovereign AI Solutions For India

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Sarvam AI (Axonwise Private Limited) are going to collaborate to build and deploy Sovereign AI-powered solutions for clients across industry and government in India.

The partnership marks a significant step in India’s journey toward technology self-reliance, combining the strengths of two organisations at the forefront of India’s AI ecosystem. A MoU towards this collaboration was signed recently between IITM Pravartak and Sarvam AI.

As India accelerates its national AI agenda, the demand for AI systems that understand Indian languages, reflect Indian contexts, and run on Indian infrastructure has never been greater. Sarvam AI has established itself as a leading force in this space, developing multilingual AI solutions and scalable AI infrastructure built from the ground up for India.

Sarvam AI, which is focused on building sovereign AI technologies, brings to this partnership its expertise in building India-centric foundational AI models, including multilingual language models, conversational AI, and speech technologies purpose-built for Indian languages and contexts.

IITM Pravartak complements this with its deep capabilities in AI solution engineering, systems integration, and deployment, backed by its unique position at the IIT Madras Research Park and its track record of delivering applied technology programmes for industry and government.

Together, the two organisations will co-develop and deliver end-to-end, production-grade AI applications tailored to sectors including public administration, defence, financial services, and healthcare — helping government and enterprise clients unlock the full potential of AI built on Indian data, Indian languages, and India-specific context.