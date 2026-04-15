IITM Pravartak And Sarvam AI Join Forces To Build Sovereign AI Solutions For India
The collaboration brings together an AI platform and IIT Madras applied technology expertise to co-create AI-powered solutions for Government and private enterprise clients across nation.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Sarvam AI (Axonwise Private Limited) are going to collaborate to build and deploy Sovereign AI-powered solutions for clients across industry and government in India.
The partnership marks a significant step in India’s journey toward technology self-reliance, combining the strengths of two organisations at the forefront of India’s AI ecosystem. A MoU towards this collaboration was signed recently between IITM Pravartak and Sarvam AI.
As India accelerates its national AI agenda, the demand for AI systems that understand Indian languages, reflect Indian contexts, and run on Indian infrastructure has never been greater. Sarvam AI has established itself as a leading force in this space, developing multilingual AI solutions and scalable AI infrastructure built from the ground up for India.
Sarvam AI, which is focused on building sovereign AI technologies, brings to this partnership its expertise in building India-centric foundational AI models, including multilingual language models, conversational AI, and speech technologies purpose-built for Indian languages and contexts.
IITM Pravartak complements this with its deep capabilities in AI solution engineering, systems integration, and deployment, backed by its unique position at the IIT Madras Research Park and its track record of delivering applied technology programmes for industry and government.
Together, the two organisations will co-develop and deliver end-to-end, production-grade AI applications tailored to sectors including public administration, defence, financial services, and healthcare — helping government and enterprise clients unlock the full potential of AI built on Indian data, Indian languages, and India-specific context.
Elaborating on this partnership, M. J. Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “To accelerate indigenous AI capabilities, IITM Pravartak is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sarvam AI to co-create advanced, domain-specific AI solutions. This collaboration synergises our rigorous algorithmic research with their secure, locally-hosted infrastructure to deploy bespoke, culturally contextualised models for critical sectors across India. Together, we are committed to building highly secure AI technologies that ensure complete data sovereignty and actively drive the nation's digital transformation forward.”
Further, Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI, added, “We are excited to partner with IITM Pravartak. Sarvam brings frontier AI models and products with a focus on being state-of-the --art globally. IITM Pravartak has been building technology for national interest and institutional depth. Together, we look forward to delivering AI solutions truly built for India and available for population-scale impact.”
IITM Pravartak, operating at the intersection of IIT Madras research excellence and real-world technology deployment, is uniquely positioned to translate cutting-edge AI model capabilities into operational solutions that make a tangible difference for government agencies, enterprises, and citizens across India.
This MoU, lays the foundation for a sustained and growing collaboration — one that is aligned with India’s vision of a digitally empowered and AI-enabled nation.
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