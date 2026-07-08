ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Ocean Dipole May Offset El Niño Impact: IITM Director

Amaravati: An Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is likely to develop over the Indian Ocean and could help mitigate the adverse effects of El Niño, according to Dr Anguluri Suryachandra Rao, Director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

Speaking to ETV Bharat during his visit to Kondapavuluru near Vijayawada to participate in a programme organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, Dr Rao recalled that during the major El Niño event of 1997, the impact was significantly reduced due to the simultaneous occurrence of a dipole. Dr Rao also spoke to ETV Bharat about weather forecasts, rainfall, technology, and related topics.

What is the Ocean Dipole?

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is a climate phenomenon that refers to the temperature difference between the eastern and western regions of the Indian Ocean. A positive IOD has a beneficial impact on the monsoon, and even amid El Niño conditions, it can lead to rainfall.

What is the Monsoon Outlook?

The impact of a ‘Super El Niño’ has begun in the Pacific Ocean. Typically, it sets in during August or September, but this time, it arrived as early as June. This has delayed the monsoon's progress. The pattern of rainfall distribution has been disrupted; while it rains in some areas, other regions remain dry. We will be safe if the monsoon gains momentum over the next month or two.

Are rising temperatures driving extreme rainfall?