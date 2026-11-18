IITF 2026: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sets Up First-Ever Official Stall At Bharat Mandapam
Devotees can choose from assorted offerings, including dry fruits, sacred threads, and worship essentials, with packs available at multiple price points.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, underway at Bharat Mandapam, has a special attraction for devotees this year.
For the first time, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has set up an official stall at the fair, offering prasad, chunris, cholas and other items associated with worship at the shrine.
Located in Hall No. 7, the stall aims to make prasad and puja-related items available to devotees who cannot visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra for various reasons. They can purchase the offerings and take them home. Beyond being a place to buy religious items, the stall also gives visitors a chance to feel closer to their faith and devotion to Mata Vaishno Devi.
First-Ever Shrine Board Stall At IITF 2026
Sahil Sharma, Senior Receptionist at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's official stall, said the board has participated in the India International Trade Fair with its own stall for the first time.
He said the main objective is to make prasad from the shrine available to devotees who cannot visit Vaishno Devi Bhawan for some reason. The stall also offers items offered at the shrine, along with prasad, so devotees can take them home and include them in their prayers and rituals.
The stall offers prasad packs at different prices, so visitors can choose what suits them.
The Panchmeva prasad, priced at Rs 100, is one of the stall's key attractions. It contains almonds, cashews, coconut pieces, raisins and dates. Each pack contains four smaller packets, while the Rs 300 pack comes with 12 packets.
Devotees can choose between the two options based on their needs and family size. A special prasad box priced at Rs 500 is also available. It includes assorted prasad, a Raksha Sutra, a black Raksha Sutra, Mata's chunri, premium Panchmeva, and other items.
A larger pack, priced at Rs 2,100, includes these items plus additional offerings.
Mata's Chunri, Chola And Puja Items Also Available
Offering a chunri at the shrine is a tradition that holds special religious significance. Keeping this in mind, the stall has made two varieties of chunris available. The regular chunri is priced at Rs 100, while the superior-quality version costs Rs 700.
The stall also offers Mata's chola, an item associated with the shrine. Sharma said the chola is available for devotees, along with puja clothes to keep at home in their temples.
With prasad, chunris, cholas and other worship-related items available under one roof, the stall brings several offerings associated with the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine closer to devotees visiting the trade fair.
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