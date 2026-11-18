ETV Bharat / bharat

IITF 2026: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sets Up First-Ever Official Stall At Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, underway at Bharat Mandapam, has a special attraction for devotees this year.

For the first time, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has set up an official stall at the fair, offering prasad, chunris, cholas and other items associated with worship at the shrine.

Located in Hall No. 7, the stall aims to make prasad and puja-related items available to devotees who cannot visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra for various reasons. They can purchase the offerings and take them home. Beyond being a place to buy religious items, the stall also gives visitors a chance to feel closer to their faith and devotion to Mata Vaishno Devi.

Stall at the fair offers prasad, chunris, cholas and other items. (ETV Bharat)

First-Ever Shrine Board Stall At IITF 2026

Sahil Sharma, Senior Receptionist at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's official stall, said the board has participated in the India International Trade Fair with its own stall for the first time.

He said the main objective is to make prasad from the shrine available to devotees who cannot visit Vaishno Devi Bhawan for some reason. The stall also offers items offered at the shrine, along with prasad, so devotees can take them home and include them in their prayers and rituals.

The stall offers prasad packs at different prices, so visitors can choose what suits them.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at IITF (ETV Bharat)

The Panchmeva prasad, priced at Rs 100, is one of the stall's key attractions. It contains almonds, cashews, coconut pieces, raisins and dates. Each pack contains four smaller packets, while the Rs 300 pack comes with 12 packets.