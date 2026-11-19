IITF 2026 Opens For Public: Check Ticket Prices, Timings, Entry Gates And Hall-Wise Details
Visitors can explore regional displays, discover products from across the country, and use special visitor facilities.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), one of the country's biggest and most anticipated events, has opened its doors to the general public at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 19 to November 27. The fair has drawn considerable interest from Delhiites and the domestic and international business community.
If you plan to visit the trade fair with family or friends, check ticket prices, timings, entry gates, and hall-wise attractions. Exhibitors from India and abroad are ready to welcome visitors as the public edition of the fair gets underway.
IITF 2026: Dates And Timings
The current edition of the IITF is being held from November 14 to November 27, spanning 14 days. The event has been divided into two phases to accommodate business visitors and the general public.
The first five days, from November 14 to 18, were reserved exclusively for business visitors and trade participants. The fair opened to the general public, including families and young visitors, on November 19 and will remain open to them until November 27.
The fair will be open from 10 am to 7:30 pm, with entry permitted until 5:30 pm. Every year, the trade fair attracts lakhs of visitors. Arrangements have been made to manage the crowds and ensure that visitors do not face inconvenience.
Where And How To Book IITF 2026 Tickets And Ticket Prices
Visitors can book tickets online from the comfort of their homes. Those who prefer to buy tickets offline can visit counters set up at 55 Metro stations across Delhi-NCR.
However, visitors should note that there will be no IITF ticket counter at the Supreme Court Metro station, the closest Metro station to Bharat Mandapam.
The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has also introduced the IITF 2026 mobile application to make visits more convenient. Visitors can use the app to access information about exhibitors, pavilions, event locations and products.
The ticket prices for the general public from November 19 to 27 are as follows:
- Adults: Rs 100 on weekdays and Rs 200 on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Children: Rs 50 on weekdays and Rs 100 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities: Free entry on producing a valid government identity card.
- Fair timings: 10 am to 7:30 pm
- Last entry: 5:30 pm
IITF 2026: Entry Gates And Security Arrangements
To ensure security and smooth visitor movement, gates 3, 4, 6, and 10 have been designated as the main entry points for the trade fair.
Visitors travelling in their own vehicles should note that vehicles will undergo security checks at designated parking areas before entry. Security agencies and the trade fair administration have made arrangements to manage the expected footfall and ensure smooth movement within the premises.
IITF 2026: Which State Will Be Showcased In Which Hall?
The Bharat Mandapam complex has six halls featuring exhibitions and displays from different states, Union Territories, government departments and international exhibitors. Here is a look at what visitors can expect in each hall:
- Hall 1: This hall will feature Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya, along with exhibitions by international exhibitors and companies from across the world.
- Hall 2: Visitors can explore displays from Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Ladakh, Manipur, Punjab and Telangana.
- Hall 3: This hall will showcase Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, offering a glimpse of their culture and development.
- Hall 4: Stalls and exhibits from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh will be on display here.
- Hall 5: Visitors can explore products and cultural displays from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
- Hall 6: The hall will feature Khadi Gramodyog.
IITF 2026: Focus States And Key Attractions
As in previous years, the trade fair will bring together India's cultural diversity and heritage. Assam, Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand have been designated as the focus states this year. Their art, culture and cuisine are expected to be among the key attractions.
This year's fair features participation from 21 states and more than 30 Central and state government departments, showcasing their schemes, achievements, and products. Special emphasis has been placed on products from the MSME sector, handicrafts and the Vocal for Local initiative.
With a large number of visitors expected at the fair, the administration has made special arrangements for children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
A dedicated kids' zone has been set up to provide children with a space for entertainment and activities.
Wheelchairs and special vehicles, including buggies, have also been arranged to help senior citizens and persons with disabilities move around the fair premises more easily. These facilities are intended to make it easier for them to explore the exhibition without facing difficulties.
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