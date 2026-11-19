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IITF 2026 Opens For Public: Check Ticket Prices, Timings, Entry Gates And Hall-Wise Details

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 opened to the general public at Pragati Maidan on November 19. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), one of the country's biggest and most anticipated events, has opened its doors to the general public at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 19 to November 27. The fair has drawn considerable interest from Delhiites and the domestic and international business community.

If you plan to visit the trade fair with family or friends, check ticket prices, timings, entry gates, and hall-wise attractions. Exhibitors from India and abroad are ready to welcome visitors as the public edition of the fair gets underway.

A stall is adorned with decorative items during the 45th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. (IANS)

IITF 2026: Dates And Timings

The current edition of the IITF is being held from November 14 to November 27, spanning 14 days. The event has been divided into two phases to accommodate business visitors and the general public.

The first five days, from November 14 to 18, were reserved exclusively for business visitors and trade participants. The fair opened to the general public, including families and young visitors, on November 19 and will remain open to them until November 27.

The fair will be open from 10 am to 7:30 pm, with entry permitted until 5:30 pm. Every year, the trade fair attracts lakhs of visitors. Arrangements have been made to manage the crowds and ensure that visitors do not face inconvenience.

Where And How To Book IITF 2026 Tickets And Ticket Prices

Visitors can book tickets online from the comfort of their homes. Those who prefer to buy tickets offline can visit counters set up at 55 Metro stations across Delhi-NCR.

However, visitors should note that there will be no IITF ticket counter at the Supreme Court Metro station, the closest Metro station to Bharat Mandapam.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has also introduced the IITF 2026 mobile application to make visits more convenient. Visitors can use the app to access information about exhibitors, pavilions, event locations and products.

The ticket prices for the general public from November 19 to 27 are as follows:

Adults: Rs 100 on weekdays and Rs 200 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Children: Rs 50 on weekdays and Rs 100 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities: Free entry on producing a valid government identity card.