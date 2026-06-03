ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT-Roorkee Acknowledges Glitch After Teen Flags JEE Advanced 2026 Data Exposure

New Delhi: IIT-Roorkee has confirmed that the JEE (Advanced) 2026 results portal faced a cloud storage configuration issue after a teenager who identifies as a cybersecurity researcher claimed that personal and examination details of lakhs of students were accessible without authorisation.

The response from the IIT-Roorkee, which conducted the exam this year, came after the 16-year-old cybersecurity researcher, Rylen Anil, took to X, claiming that the public cloud storage endpoint of the result portal was accessible without authentication, exposing bulk candidate data.

The institute on Tuesday night said the data stored was in read-only mode, with no possibility of record alteration and added that the issue was being addressed on a priority.

The user had alleged that around 1.79 lakh result records and 1.87 lakh admit card PDFs were accessible, along with personal details such as names, dates of birth and mobile numbers.

"JEE Advanced 2026 candidate/result infrastructure had a public cloud storage misconfiguration exposing bulk candidate data without auth. This exposed ~179.6k result records and ~187.3k admit-card PDFs, including candidate names, DOBs and mobile numbers," Anil said on X.

Responding to the claim, IIT-Roorkee said, "Thank you @DarthKermy72747 for pointing out the configuration issue in the cloud storage device. The same is being plugged on priority. The data stored was read-only, and so there was no possibility of any alteration. We applaud your responsible and ethical behaviour."