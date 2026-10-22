ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 22 Percent Of College Students In India Launched Own Business, 43 Percent Aspire To Be Entrepreneurs: IIT Mandi Report

IIT Mandi job survey shows growing preference for entrepreneurship among students. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Nearly 22 percent of college students in India have launched their business, while 43 percent aspire to start their own enterprise, said a survey by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and REVA University, Bengaluru.

The GUESSS (Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey) India 2025 National Survey conducted between September and December 2025 covered 25,783 students across more than 1,200 higher education institutions in various states and union territories.

The report, titled "How Do We Turn Students into Entrepreneurs?", was authored by Puran Singh and Prerak Sharma. The survey said that 43 out of 100 Indian students aspire to start a business, compared to a global average of 23 percent. The survey has further found that the inclination towards government jobs or positions in large corporations is on the decline. An increasing number of students, on the contrary, now prefer to launch a start-up immediately after college. The proportion of students looking to start their own business after completing their studies rose from 14 percent in a 2023 survey to 16.2 percent in 2025. During the same period, the preference for government jobs immediately after graduation fell from 12.7 percent to 10.1 percent. The inclination towards working for large corporations dropped from 31.3 percent to 27.4 percent. The Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey is one of the world’s largest research projects focused on student entrepreneurship.