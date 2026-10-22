Nearly 22 Percent Of College Students In India Launched Own Business, 43 Percent Aspire To Be Entrepreneurs: IIT Mandi Report
IIT Mandi job survey shows growing preference for entrepreneurship among students.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Shimla: Nearly 22 percent of college students in India have launched their business, while 43 percent aspire to start their own enterprise, said a survey by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and REVA University, Bengaluru.
The GUESSS (Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey) India 2025 National Survey conducted between September and December 2025 covered 25,783 students across more than 1,200 higher education institutions in various states and union territories.
The report, titled "How Do We Turn Students into Entrepreneurs?", was authored by Puran Singh and Prerak Sharma.
The survey said that 43 out of 100 Indian students aspire to start a business, compared to a global average of 23 percent.
The survey has further found that the inclination towards government jobs or positions in large corporations is on the decline. An increasing number of students, on the contrary, now prefer to launch a start-up immediately after college.
The proportion of students looking to start their own business after completing their studies rose from 14 percent in a 2023 survey to 16.2 percent in 2025.
During the same period, the preference for government jobs immediately after graduation fell from 12.7 percent to 10.1 percent. The inclination towards working for large corporations dropped from 31.3 percent to 27.4 percent.
The Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey is one of the world’s largest research projects focused on student entrepreneurship.
The report has further found that 31 percent of student-led businesses with regular sales were launched in 2025 alone, while 41 percent of these founders have previously closed a business before starting a new one. As many as 42 percent currently manage two or more businesses.
Puran Singh, Associate Professor at the School of Management, IIT Mandi, and Country Delegate for GUESSS India, said, "Students in India are as ambitious as those anywhere else in the world. Furthermore, the ventures they launch are genuine businesses that are already hiring people."
"Courses, dedicated programmes, and campus incubators are clearly proving effective. The opportunity now lies in bringing more founders associating with the students to help them take that crucial first step early on. We should focus on how many students transition from ambition to action, rather than simply counting how many talk about starting a venture."
He added that the findings indicate IT, AI, and digital sectors are the most popular areas for student founders. However, only one in ten student-run businesses is digital, while students who have founders, such as relatives, friends, classmates, or teachers , are three times more likely to launch their own ventures.
P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, said, "The role of a university is no longer limited to educating students for employment; it must also educate them for business, enabling them to become job creators."
Prof Shyam Kumar Masakapalli, Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC) at IIT Mandi, said, "Entrepreneurship is about creating solutions, identifying opportunities, and generating impact."
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