ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Mandi Probes 'Shudras Serve Higher Classes' Poster; Director Blames Some Students' Interpretation

New Delhi: IIT Mandi has ordered an inquiry into a controversial Bhagavad Gita-themed poster on its campus that said Shudras should "serve higher classes", with Director Laxmidhar Behera attributing it to students' interpretation of the scripture and distancing the institute from its contents.

Behera himself has a longstanding association with the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). He teaches a three-credit Gita course at IIT Mandi and is the founder of the proposed Bhaktivedanta University, which describes itself as an ISKCON initiative.

"Some students have interpreted the Gita in some way. I have instituted an enquiry committee. It was a student-based event," Behera told PTI on Sunday, asserting that he and the institute stood against caste discrimination.

In an email to the IIT Mandi community on Sunday, titled "Outright condemnation of recent poster display within campus", Behera said he was "shocked" to learn about the poster displayed during Janmashtami celebrations on September 4 and stressed that it had not been endorsed by the institute "in any manner".

"I have personally fought against caste-based discrimination in any form in every forum. I have instituted an enquiry committee in this matter such that the institute campus is never used for any such violation of social harmony. I fully empathise with members of our community who have been hurt by this incident," he wrote.

Behera said the institute was committed to upholding "the values of equality, social justice, scientific temper" and other principles enshrined in the Constitution.

"The institute strongly condemns any form of caste based discrimination," he said in the email, seeking cooperation from the campus community to "stand together against such biases/discrimination in any form".

Behera told PTI that the poster was prepared as part of a student-led event and that a committee comprising faculty members and representatives from different social categories, including Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, has been constituted to look into the matter.

The controversy erupted over a poster titled "Bhagavad Gita - The Timeless Wisdom", which was displayed outside the institute's auditorium and divided society into Brahmanas, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras. It described the role of Brahmanas as to "spread God's message", Kshatriyas as to "protect society and spirituality", Vaishyas as to "drive economy, support others" and Shudras as to "serve higher classes".