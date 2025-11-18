ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras' XTIC Research Centre To Organise First-Ever International XR Symposium For Global South

Chennai: The Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, will be organising the first-ever International XR Symposium for the Global South to be held on November 28, 2025, officials said on Tuesday.

XTIC is India’s first research and product innovation centre for Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Haptics, dedicated to research and product innovation. It supports academia, industry and start-ups by providing expert guidance, workshops, prototyping support, industry-academic collaborations and access to lab facilities. The centre emphasises immersive technologies and aims to accelerate translation from idea to product.

The theme of “Frugal Tech Innovations Transforming Hardware and Software Solutions for XR in the Global South” speaks directly to the need for cost-effective, scalable XR solutions tailored for emerging economies contexts.

The theme centred on the Global South has been carefully chosen to align with the Indian Government’s leadership role among Global South nations, particularly in light of the current geopolitical dynamics shaping the global order, where India has the technological capability to cater to the Global South.

The Industry-focussed Symposium will bring together global experts, innovators, researchers and industry leaders to explore frugal technology innovations in extended reality (XR), including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and haptics, with a focus on the developing regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

It is being organised jointly by Oculus Co-Founders Steven LaValle (University of Oulu, Finland), Anna LaValle (University of Oulu, Finland) and M. Manivannan (IIT Madras). Prof. Manivannan serves as Principal Investigator of XTIC and is also a faculty member in the Haptics Lab, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering at IIT Madras.