IIT Madras' XTIC Research Centre To Organise First-Ever International XR Symposium For Global South
The first-ever International XR Symposium for the Global South will address Human-Centric AI for XR, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Content), and Healthcare.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Chennai: The Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, will be organising the first-ever International XR Symposium for the Global South to be held on November 28, 2025, officials said on Tuesday.
XTIC is India’s first research and product innovation centre for Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Haptics, dedicated to research and product innovation. It supports academia, industry and start-ups by providing expert guidance, workshops, prototyping support, industry-academic collaborations and access to lab facilities. The centre emphasises immersive technologies and aims to accelerate translation from idea to product.
The theme of “Frugal Tech Innovations Transforming Hardware and Software Solutions for XR in the Global South” speaks directly to the need for cost-effective, scalable XR solutions tailored for emerging economies contexts.
The theme centred on the Global South has been carefully chosen to align with the Indian Government’s leadership role among Global South nations, particularly in light of the current geopolitical dynamics shaping the global order, where India has the technological capability to cater to the Global South.
The Industry-focussed Symposium will bring together global experts, innovators, researchers and industry leaders to explore frugal technology innovations in extended reality (XR), including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and haptics, with a focus on the developing regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America.
It is being organised jointly by Oculus Co-Founders Steven LaValle (University of Oulu, Finland), Anna LaValle (University of Oulu, Finland) and M. Manivannan (IIT Madras). Prof. Manivannan serves as Principal Investigator of XTIC and is also a faculty member in the Haptics Lab, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering at IIT Madras.
Highlighting the importance of this symposium, Professor Manivannan, Principal Investigator, XTIC, IIT Madras, said, “The event will hold particular significance for the Global South, where the need for affordable, scalable and context-specific XR solutions is rapidly growing across education, healthcare, skilling and public-service delivery.”
“By spotlighting frugal innovation in hardware and software, the event aims to democratise immersive technologies and reduce the cost barriers that often limit adoption in developing Nations. The speakers of this event target resource-optimised solutions and affordable XR hardware and software, moving beyond approaches that cater primarily to high-income contexts,” Manivannan added.
M. Manivannan further said, “India has unique requirements in XR that no other nation has. Therefore, the event also provides a rare platform for researchers, industry leaders and policymakers from these regions to collaborate, share resources and co-create XR tools that address local challenges. Most importantly, the symposium will strengthen the vision of enabling the Global South to leapfrog technological cycles, ensuring that emerging economies are not just consumers of XR technologies but active contributors to global innovation.”
Professor Manivannan has served as a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) of Harvard Medical School (HMS) in Boston, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Maryland, and as visiting faculty at Christian Medical College, Vellore.
The symposium will address key tracks for the Global South, including Human-Centric AI for XR, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Content), Healthcare and Well-being, Skills Training, Space and Ocean (applications of XR in these domains), and Mobility and Sustainability.
