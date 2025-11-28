IIT Madras' XTIC leads India's XR Revolution For Global South Nations
Chennai: The eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, hosted the first-ever International XR Symposium for the Global South on Friday. The symposium positions India at the forefront of XR (extended reality) technologies while accelerating the nation’s drive toward Atmanirbhar Bharat in immersive systems.
Going forward, XTIC aims to champion frugal XR innovation, support Indian-made XR hardware and software, expand sector-wide adoption and nurture a large XR talent pool for public and social impact.
India’s AR/VR market, valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of about 38.3 per cent through 2032. Yet, National adoption remains limited at roughly 5 per cent. The XTIC-organised International XR Symposium held on the campus brought together global experts and domestic stakeholders to drive this transformation
As India rides a fast-rising AI wave, experts at the symposium underscored that the next technological surge will be driven by XR, combining AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), MR (Mixed Reality) and haptics (Touch-based feedback tech) to transform education, healthcare, training and public services across emerging economies.
Delivering an address on ‘The Future of Peace: Reimagining Education in the Global South’, Chief Guest Dr Obijiofor Aginam, Director, UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP), said, “We are operating within the Education sector of UNESCO, which works in tandem science and culture together. In terms of such technologies that are shaping hundreds of millions of lives in India and the countries of the Global South, the landscape is fast evolving. Generative AI is changing the way we conduct research and shaping the way we learn, both indoors and outdoors. XR has the potential to be the next transformative technology. How we process information and how we create content are fundamentally changing.”
Obijiofor Aginam added, “UNESCO can play a pivotal role in driving this transformation by helping countries integrate these skills into their national curriculum and teacher training systems. We can provide the UNESCO Global Standards, open educational resources and policy-making guidance, ensuring that even low-resource nations have access to high-quality digital and sustainability education. Through research, international cooperation and pilot innovation programs, we can partner with research institutes like XTIC at IIT Madras to test new models of future-focused education.”
Speaking on the occasion, M. Manivannan, Principal Investigator, XTIC, IIT Madras, said, “This symposium will address the rising need for affordable XR applications in education, healthcare, skilling and public services, enabling context-driven XR tools for the developing world.”
Spearheaded by XTIC, a proposed ‘India XR Corridor’ will unify academia, industry and government, driving indigenous IP creation, skill development and deployment at scale. Acting as a national aggregator, IIT Madras XTIC aims to connect talent, startups, researchers and government resources to accelerate the country’s XR adoption and indigenisation.
Further, highlighting the impact of XR (extended reality) technologies, Steven LaValle, Professor, University of Oulu, Finland, said, “Virtual reality and related experiential technologies promise to reshape our societies by revolutionising education, work, lifestyles and health care. Through frugal innovation and the principles of perception engineering, we have found ways to make this technology widely available and accessible to the masses. We are pioneering a new approach through the growth of open software and high-quality experiences built from standard smartphones and lens cases. The XR Symposium gathers industry leaders, researchers and developers to chart out the exciting future of these innovations.”
Anna LaValle, Professor, University of Oulu, Finland, added, “Our new NPTEL course on Foundations of VR has deliberately focused on the fundamental principles needed to make frugal innovations on low-cost, open, cardboard-and-smartphone-based devices, resulting in ‘frugal VR,’ which we hope will inspire many millions of people around the world.”
The XR symposium will help build a self-reliant XR ecosystem. Such platforms help create talent pipelines, stimulate interdisciplinary research and enable affordable XR solutions tailored to domestic needs. While the global XR market is projected to surpass USD 250 billion by 2030, India currently contributes less than 1 per cent despite having the world’s second-largest developer base and rapidly expanding sectors in education, defence, healthcare and space.
Speaking on occasion, Ajit Gupte, Senior Director (Technology) and Head of XR Research, Qualcomm, said, “XR is the emerging computing platform, expanding the personal smart device opportunity. The VR and MR business grew by 89 per cent YoY (this financial year), with the smart glasses growing by 248 per cent in 2024-25. XR and AI are truly symbiotic, with XR Devices being the eyes and ears of AI, which are changing the way XR Devices are being used."
"AI on XR Devices is democratizing AI. We are seeing a few key trends in AI, with the first being miniaturisation. Meaning, smaller models are becoming more and more capable. AI can accept multiple types of inputs and modalities and process different kinds of outputs. This allows for the whole context of AI to be available to the user, which is very powerful," Gupte added.
Delivering an address on ‘Intro to Meta’s Project Aria Gen 2 Glasses’, Prince Gupta, Director of Product Management, Meta, US, said, “In the era of AI, we believe Meta’s Project Aria is the tool that can accelerate your research to the next level. I truly believe that AI is the new electricity, as said by Andrew Ng (a prominent leader in AI). For AI to be truly useful to humans, we believe that we need to bring the human perspective to AI, and that is what Project Aria does. We have developed two devices - Aria Gen 1 and Aria Gen 2, which were introduced earlier this year. Aria Gen 2 is a sensor-packed device that weighs only 70 g, meaning it can be worn for a long time. All sensors are synchronised to a common clock, which is important.”
Gupta further added, “All these are provided under the Aria Research Kit, which is a powerful tool, and we are keen that it is used responsibly. There are privacy switches to turn off recording with face blurring available through 'EgoBlur' on these devices. Through the Aria Partner Program, we provide these tools to research partners. All the research that we are doing is open-science research, and we publish a number of Data Sets.”
