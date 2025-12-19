ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras WSAI Partners With Google, Digital Futures Lab To Launch AI Training Program For Govt Officials

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) is launching a new capacity-building program to train Indian government officials on building, procuring and scaling responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

Developed in partnership with Google and the Digital Futures Lab (DFL), an independent, interdisciplinary research studio, the program was announced during the ‘Conclave on Strengthening Human Capital for the AI Era’, held at IIT Madras on Friday (December 19).

The initiative aims to equip Government officials with the technical, operational and governance skills required to deploy AI effectively in public institutions. With AI increasingly influencing sectors such as education, service delivery and digital governance, the program seeks to address the growing need for AI awareness, literacy and robust decision-making frameworks within government.

Highlighting the need for such an initiative in the public sector, Prof. B. Ravindran, Head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), IIT Madras, said, “As AI systems increasingly influence decision-making, it is important that their development and deployment are rooted in trust and inclusion. Through this Conclave, we hope to create a shared platform for open dialogue on the responsible use of AI, with a particular focus on strengthening human capital through AI for education and education about AI. By bringing diverse stakeholders under one roof, our goal is to co-create policy-relevant, context-aware frameworks that reflect the lived realities of the Global South.”

Talking about the partnership with IIT Madras and Digital Futures Lab for Conclave, Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India, said, “A thriving digital India can only be built on a foundation of trust. As AI becomes an intrinsic part of our daily lives, protecting India's digital future becomes a collective responsibility.”

“We are proud to partner with IIT Madras and the Digital Futures Lab to operationalise this vision. This program is about more than just technology adoption; it is about empowering professionals across the private and public sectors with the knowledge to deploy AI responsibly, ensuring that safety and fairness are embedded at the core of India’s digital transformation,” Lobana said.