IIT Madras Teams Up With Indian Navy, Apollo Micro Systems To Accelerate Indigenous Defence Technology Development

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Indian Navy and Apollo Micro Systems Limited to fast-track indigenous development of cutting-edge defence technologies.

A Joint Development Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Navy’s ‘Swavalamban 2025’ event held in Delhi on 25th November 2025.

The tri-partite alliance brings together the academic Research and Development leadership of IIT Madras, the field-driven requirements of the Indian Navy, and the industrial engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Apollo Micro Systems to create a unified innovation ecosystem supporting India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision in defence.

Highlighting the outcomes from the collaboration, Prof PA Ramakrishna, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, who is coordinating the project, said, “This strategic MoU establishes a collaborative framework to jointly address current and emerging technological problem statements of the armed forces. The partnership is designed to accelerate the transition of laboratory innovations into real-world, deployment-ready products tailored for the Nation’s defence needs.”