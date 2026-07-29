IIT-Madras, Tamil Nadu MSME Body Join Hands To Drive AI Adoption
The initiative will facilitate the development, technology transfer and large-scale deployment of indigenous digital solutions.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras has partnered with FaMe TN (Bureau for Facilitating MSMEs) to accelerate digital transformation, AI adoption and capability building across the state's industrial ecosystem. The collaboration will be led by IIT Madras' Centre of Tech Excellence, with support from a CSR grant by Walmart Global Tech.
The initiative aims to drive the digital empowerment of MSMEs operating in manufacturing, retail and allied sectors, according to a release issued on Wednesday. The solutions developed through the collaboration will be low-cost and user-friendly, making them suitable for MSMEs that require accessible and scalable technologies without significant capital investment.
An MoU for the collaboration was signed between FaMe TN and IIT Madras. The collaboration envisages the development of a state-level MSME Digital Readiness and Adoption Index to assess the digital maturity of MSMEs across Tamil Nadu as one of its key outcomes.
The initiative will support AI, digital transformation and Industry 4.0 adoption through digital readiness assessments, capacity-building programmes, technology demonstrations and implementation support.
It will facilitate the development, technology transfer and large-scale deployment of indigenous digital solutions, while establishing a collaborative government-academia-industry innovation ecosystem anchored at the Centre of Tech Excellence at IIT Madras.
Elaborating on this collaboration, Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, IIT Madras, said, “This partnership aims to integrate AI-enabled workflows, shop-floor digitisation and Industry 4.0 tools into the daily operations of MSMEs in TN. By focusing on practical, field-deployable technologies and on-ground interventions, the initiative seeks to enhance productivity, improve product quality and strengthen the global competitiveness of small and medium manufacturing units across sectors such as automotive, engineering and fabrication.”
As part of this collaboration, IIT Madras and FaMe TN will work together to help MSMEs adopt affordable and indigenous digital solutions designed specifically for Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape. The initiative also aims to develop long-term digital capabilities among entrepreneurs, supervisors, and shop-floor workers by providing continuous training, hands-on digital labs, and masterclasses. Cluster-specific diagnostics, baseline studies and applied research will provide deeper insights into operational challenges faced by MSMEs and shape solutions tailored to local needs.
Looking forward to high-impact outcomes benefiting the MSMEs of Tamil Nadu, V. S. Venkatesan, General Manager, FaMeTN, said, “In the next couple of years, the partnership will focus on conducting extensive field engagements. This includes readiness assessments for MSMEs, pilots using Centre for Excellence in Manufacturing Analytics, IIT Madras-developed digital tools and creation of training resources and case studies drawn from real cluster experiences."
"These efforts are expected to support MSME units in addressing inefficiencies such as inconsistent product quality, manual documentation and unplanned machine downtime. Solutions such as AI-driven anomaly detection, production analytics dashboards and smart quality inspection systems are expected to bring immediate, measurable improvements in yield, transparency and workflow digitisation," said.
Read More