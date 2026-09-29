ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Study Reveals Financial Cybercrime Victims Include Educated Professionals

Chennai: Challenging the prevailing perception that victims of financial cybercrime are primarily careless, financially unaware or greedy, a study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revealed that highly educated professionals are also part of the group.

The study found that high digital literacy does not necessarily protect individuals from cyber fraud, as the victims include IT professionals, bankers, doctors, management and finance professionals, public-sector officers and individuals with cybersecurity certifications.

Rapid digital transition, near-universal mobile access, UPI, and the wider digital India push have brought hundreds of millions of first-generation users into digital finance within a decade, opening an unusually wide attack surface for investment and stock-trading frauds, task and job scams, digital payment frauds, malware attacks, and the distinctly Indian "digital arrest" scam, the study states.

According to the study, while official statistics from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) record the transactional breach, they remain silent on the human trauma behind the numbers, prompting the research team to ask a human question rather than a technical one.

The researchers also found that victims were often targeted during periods of stress or life disruption, including illness in the family, retirement, job searches, or workplace pressure.

Fraudsters exploited fear, financial expectations, and reputational concerns to create an "engineered brain freeze", with victims describing a state of "mind arrest" that impaired their ability to think clearly.

Financial losses ranged from a few thousand rupees to more than Rs one crore, while victims also reported shame, insomnia, depression, and damaged family trust, it said.

The study also found that institutional responses varied, with some banks and cybercrime cells responding quickly while others lacked the required technical capabilities and coordination.

The findings are based on semi-structured interviews with 33 victims — 22 men and 11 women, including 12 senior citizens — across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai. The interviews were conducted in English, Hindi and Tamil and analysed using the Gioia methodology.