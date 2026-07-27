ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Cooling Design To Protect Electronics From Overheating

Chennai: The researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have designed and experimentally tested a new cooling configuration that could improve thermal management in compact electronic devices. The study introduces a novel design for a flat plate pulsating heat pipe (FPPHP), addressing one of the most critical challenges facing modern electronics—managing the heat they generate.

As gadgets get smaller and more powerful—whether consumer phones, enterprise servers, or military systems—excess heat becomes a bottleneck. It can reduce performance and affect component reliability, making efficient thermal management a high priority in compact electronics and data centres.

IIT Madras' design stands out for its antiparallel arrangement and its use of an O-ring configuration. Tests showed that the O-ring setup delivers 16 per cent lower overall thermal resistance at higher heat inputs when compared with the gasket-based configuration studied in the paper. The research team also found that using aluminium instead of copper reduces weight and improves performance in this configuration—aluminium versions showed about 20% lower thermal resistance than copper versions.

The device, called a Flat Plate Pulsating Heat Pipe (FPPHP), works like a miniature cooling system. It consists of a flat plate with tiny channels machined into it, partially filled with a liquid that moves back and forth, carrying heat away from hot components.

The research was led by Prof. Arvind Pattamatta and Dr Pallab Sinha Mahapatra from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, in collaboration with Davis T. Vempany and Hemanth Dileep from IIT Madras, Dr. Laxman Kumar Malla from Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai, and Dr Pankaj Srivastava from the Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

Explaining the research, Arvind Pattamatta said, “Think of it like a small, sealed tube that contains a liquid which sloshes back and forth – when one end gets hot, the liquid evaporates, moves to the cooler end, condenses, and returns, creating a natural cooling cycle.”

Unlike most existing FPPHP designs, where the hot and cold sections are placed on the same side of the plate, the researchers designed a novel "antiparallel" arrangement in which the evaporator (heat-absorbing section) and condenser (heat-releasing section) are placed on opposite faces. This design is suited to compact electronic housings where space is extremely limited.

The researchers tested two configurations of the cooling device – one using a silicon gasket for sealing, and another using O-rings. Although the gasket-based design holds more working fluid, the O-ring design (Configuration 2) showed better overall device performance at higher heat loads because of stronger working-fluid pulsation. At 100 W heat input, the best gasket-based configuration recorded an evaporator temperature of about 75°C, while the best O-ring configuration reduced it to about 69°C and achieved an overall thermal resistance of 0.44 K/W—16 per cent lower than the gasket-based configuration.

Davis T. Vempany, Research Scholar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, added, “We noticed that while the gasket design holds more fluid initially, the O-ring version allows that fluid to pulsate much more freely. Think of it like blood circulation—better pulsation means better transport. That’s exactly what we’re achieving here.”