ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Study Uncovers Role Of Rare Marine Microorganisms In Ocean Ecosystem Stability

Chennai: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) have uncovered the crucial role of rare marine microorganisms in maintaining the stability of ocean ecosystems.

The study provides comprehensive global analyses of marine bacterial communities. By integrating microbial sequencing data from more than 4,600 publicly available ocean samples collected across tropical, temperate and polar regions by various groups, the research offers new insights into how bacterial communities assemble, interact and remain stable in diverse marine environments.

The study adds to India's contribution to global marine microbiome research and enhances understanding of the microbial processes that support marine ecosystems and environmental health.

The findings were published in mSystems, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published by the American Society for Microbiology. It features interdisciplinary research on microbial systems biology, microbiomes, microbial ecology, and computational microbiology. Pranathi Ravikumar, Aarti Ravindran and Karthik Raman from IIT Madras co-authored the paper.

Elaborating on the importance of this study, Prof. Karthik Raman, WSAI said, “Marine microorganisms form the invisible foundation of ocean ecosystems. They regulate nutrient cycling, sustain marine food webs and play a vital role in controlling the Earth's climate. However, despite their ecological importance, the scientific community has had only a limited understanding of the processes that govern the formation and resilience of these microbial communities on a global scale. Understanding these dynamics can help inform efforts to conserve ocean health, supporting the UN's goals for Life Below Water.”