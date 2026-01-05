ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Push For Self-Reliance In Lab-Grown Diamonds And Advanced Applications

Chennai: Intensive efforts are underway at the IIT Madras laboratories to create diamonds, considered among the most expensive in the world and make them available for public use. In this regard, the Centre has allocated Rs 242 crore for research on lab-grown diamonds (LGD) at IIT Madras.

Professor Ramachandra Rao of the Department of Physics at IIT Madras said, "We (IIT Madras) have developed several technologies for the industrial, aerospace, and defence sectors."

Diamonds can even be used to make semiconductors. Nano diamonds also play a significant role in cancer treatment, said Rao. "With the aim of making India a leader in the production of high-quality diamond crystals, we are going to increase our research and development efforts in diamond growth. Furthermore, we will make the diamonds produced in the IIT Madras laboratory available for public use within a year," he said.

The lab-grown diamonds possess all the properties and chemical components equivalent to natural diamonds. At the same time, researchers state that they are available at a lower price than natural diamonds. Diamonds have secured an indispensable place in many fields, from healthcare to technology. India is the leading country in diamond polishing and ranks second in lab-grown diamond production.

In this context, to enable India to achieve self-sufficiency in diamond demand and industrial development, the 'Indian Lab-Grown Diamond Centre' was established at IIT Madras in 2023 under a central government scheme and is being operated by distinguished professors.

From ancient times to the present, diamonds have been mined from the earth, cut, and polished to be transformed into jewellery. Its hardness, light dispersion, and brilliance are the main reasons for its widespread use in jewellery and industry. The role of diamonds has gone beyond jewellery. Cutting and drilling tools enhanced with diamonds become stronger and more durable. They also play an essential role in grinding, drilling, cutting, and polishing.

Many industries, such as automotive, mining, and military, use diamond cutting and drilling tools. Furthermore, diamond-tipped scribing tools are used to cut materials like glass to the desired size.

In addition to this, diamonds are used in medicine, sound equipment, luxury vehicles, aircraft engine bearings, and turbine manufacturing. Diamond crystals with centres created by combining nitrogen and vacancies in pure diamond can effectively measure temperature, microscopic magnetic waves, and microscopic sound vibrations.

Professor Arunachalam of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT Madras said, "We are developing the technology for creating diamonds in the laboratory and also developing the technology for the raw materials needed to create diamonds. The Union Finance Ministry has provided funding for this. Given the increasing use and demand for laboratory-grown diamonds, India must achieve self-reliance in this area."